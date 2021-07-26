Asurio President Top Myers Inducted Into National Fire Sprinkler Association Hall of Fame

BOULDER, Colo., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurio, Inc. (www.asurio.com), developers of the BirdDog Life Safety Inspection & Data Collection System, today announced that Asurio President Top Myers has been inducted into the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA) Hall of Fame. The National Fire Sprinkler Association introduced the Fire Sprinkler Hall of Fame in 1989 as a way of commemorating individuals who have contributed substantially to the fire sprinkler industry or to the efforts of NFSA in promoting fire life safety.



Asurio President Top Myers Has Decades of Service To The Fire Safety Industry

Top Myers is active in many fire sprinkler industry associations and risk management initiatives. He has served on the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 25 committee since the day it was founded more than 30 years ago. He also has helped develop & finalize fire life safety code changes as a voting member of NFPA 13; NFPA 72; and NFPA 915 standards committees. He has served for many years as a member of the NFSA Engineering & Standards Committee; NFSA Inspection & Testing Committee; and the NFSA Quality Control Committee. Mr. Myers also serves on the Underwriters Laboratories 1821B Committee for Plastic Compatibility Testing. From 2016-2018, Mr. Myers also was part of a group of industry professionals who researched and then proposed significant changes in the inspection & testing of high-voltage, electrical fire pumps. Those recommendations were formally adopted by the NFPA, resulting in new life-saving standards for fire pump inspections and testing. Mr. Myers is a life member of both the Society for Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Top Myers also is a co-founder of Risk Suppression Partners, the largest insurance / risk management company for the U.S. Fire Life Safety industry. He travels the United States often to testify as an expert witness for fire life safety contractors involved in liability lawsuits. He presents at national and regional conventions on risk management issues.

“I’m humbled by this honor, and glad to be in the company of so many NFSA Hall of Fame inductees who have worked to make the world a safer place,” said Mr. Myers. “I’ve seen a lot of positive changes in the fire sprinkler industry over the past 40+ years, and I look forward to the exciting new technologies that are transforming our industry.”

About Asurio, Inc. & BirdDog Life Safety Inspection Software

Asurio, Inc. is a USA-based software company that offers the BirdDog Life Safety Inspection & Data Collection System. BirdDog is one of the more powerful & versatile inspection & data collection systems on the market today. Asurio has a special expertise in fire-life safety inspections for commercial buildings, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and more. However, the BirdDog system can be configured to inspect and/or collect data for virtually any industry. In addition, Asurio, Inc. is a Microsoft partner, and hosts its cloud-based BirdDog inspection software on the Microsoft Azure cloud computing solution, resulting in world-class 24/7 reliability and security. Asurio, Inc. can be reached at: www.asurio.com, or 877.444.1488.

Media Contact:

Courtney DeWinter, DeWinter Marketing & PR – Denver

303.572.8180, www.DeWinterMarketingPR.com