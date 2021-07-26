PetMed Express, Inc. d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds Announces Its First Quarter Financial Results and a Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $79.3 million, compared to $96.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, but relatively flat versus the quarter ended June 30, 2019, prior to the pandemic. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $4.4 million, or $0.22 diluted per share, compared to net income of $7.8 million, or $0.39 diluted per share, for the same quarter the prior year, and $5.3 million or $0.26 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021 there were one-time charges of $717,000 related to the CEO’s separation agreement. The Company also incurred an additional cost of $260,000 related to brand and marketing consulting fees.



Mendo Akdag, the Company’s CEO, commented: “In our first quarter of FY 2022, we faced a unique situation. We were coming off a very strong quarter the previous year that was primarily driven by increased online buying as a result of the pandemic causing many stores to close and many vets to be unavailable. As a result, in the first quarter of FY 2021 consumers increasingly relied on ecommerce. However, during the most recent quarter while the pandemic was abating and stores were re-opening, the advertising market was rapidly recovering with demand driving up ad prices dramatically. As a result, our advertising spending delivered fewer ad impressions than in prior years. Because of this, we believe our advertising spending was less effective in the most recent quarter in its ability to attract new customers. Ad prices may revert back to more normal levels as the pandemic further subsides which may increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our media spending and thereby continue to help us gain new customers.”

Mr. Akdag added, "In addition, during the most recent quarter there was a dramatic increase in veterinary visits by consumers who were unable to visit their veterinarians during the pandemic. We believe the increase in veterinary visits was primarily due to pet owners needing to visit their veterinarians for their pets’ annual exam and to renew their prescriptions. Since some pet owners purchase medications directly from their vets during their veterinary visit, the Company believes this negatively impacted its sales during the quarter. We would expect to see stronger reorder sales in the back half of FY 2022, as we anticipate more prescriptions being renewed."

Gian Fulgoni, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: “We are excited about the Company’s future. We are already a leader in the online pet medication market, which has a tremendous long term growth opportunity as pet owners continue to shift their purchases to ecommerce. The Company is in a very strong financial position, with over $111 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt. We have two new board members on the slate for the annual shareholders’ meeting this week, who each bring deep ecommerce and marketing experience to the board, and we are well underway with our search for a new CEO. Going forward, we anticipate that the introduction of new media strategies and value-added services will successfully broaden our customer base. We will also continue investing in our ecommerce platform to better service our customers by adding additional features to our website to further drive sales, like AutoShip & Save, which was launched on our ecommerce platform last week. Our customers responded very positively and enrollment in AutoShip & Save was strong in this first week. We anticipate many more of our reorder sales will transition to AutoShip & Save by the end of our fiscal year.”

Finally, the Company would like to acknowledge its current CEO Mendo Akdag, who will be leaving the Company on July 30, 2021. The Company is very appreciative of Mendo’s leadership, vision, and dedication over the past 20 years, and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 13, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 6, 2021. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however, the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance.

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except for per share amounts) June 30, March 31, 2021 2021 ASSETS (UNAUDITED) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,786 $ 118,718 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $33 and $39, respectively 2,162 2,587 Inventories - finished goods 29,174 34,420 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,061 4,503 Prepaid income taxes - 959 Total current assets 147,183 161,187 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 25,280 25,450 Intangible assets 860 860 Total noncurrent assets 26,140 26,310 Total assets $ 173,323 $ 187,497 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,714 $ 39,548 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,579 5,387 Income taxes payable 569 - Total current liabilities 31,862 44,935 Deferred tax liabilities 1,114 1,281 Total liabilities 32,976 46,216 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; 3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share 9 9 Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 20,270 and 20,269 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 20 20 Additional paid-in capital 7,829 7,111 Retained earnings 132,489 134,141 Total shareholders' equity 140,347 141,281 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 173,323 $ 187,497





PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Sales $ 79,312 $ 96,204 Cost of sales 57,532 69,419 Gross profit 21,780 26,785 Operating expenses: General and administrative 8,041 7,754 Advertising 7,673 9,033 Depreciation 647 562 Total operating expenses 16,361 17,349 Income from operations 5,419 9,436 Other income: Interest income, net 85 90 Other, net 284 255 Total other income 369 345 Income before provision for income taxes 5,788 9,781 Provision for income taxes 1,360 2,013 Net income $ 4,428 $ 7,768 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.39 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 20,109 19,984 Diluted 20,200 20,042 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.28



