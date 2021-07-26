VERB to Introduce A I Capability to its Line-Up of Sales Tools

Powerful Pulse feature for verbCRM and verbTEAMS provides salespersons with customer-specific, behavior-based, suggested tasks and actions, including follow-up prompts and reminders, that take the guess work out of the selling process

New feature comes on the heels of VERB’s Attribution feature announced in May 2021 for the verbLIVE livestream ecommerce platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it is introducing A I capabilities to its sales enablement platform. The new feature set called “Pulse” is the first iteration of VERB’s artificial intelligence initiatives designed to make it easy for anyone to sell, giving pros and newbies alike a real competitive advantage. The new feature will be available in August 2021.

Designed by sales people for sales people, Pulse helps automate management of their customer relationships and interactions. Based on prior activities and behavior, Pulse guides users through behavior-driven prompts, reminders, and suggested actions for specific customers. Pulse also provides a variety of activity-based reports that offer insights on first-time orders, upcoming or cancelled shipments, and active or inactive customers. Pulse suggests tasks that will deliver the most timely customer interactions, such as following up now, setting reminders for later, or quickly connecting with inactive customers on new products or samples to get them re-engaged. Users can leverage the interactive video-based communication tools in verbCRM and verbTEAMS for personalized messages to customers or utilize pre-written messages with suggested content based on the recommended action. Additionally, Pulse offers a dashboard view of sales team members that provides insights for sales team management.

“We always look for ways to strengthen our software offerings, and continue to lead the sales tools industry,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “Pulse is an innovative feature that we believe will have an immediate positive impact on our users’ day-to-day customer outreach, and the latest in a series of hyper-growth initiatives we intend to deliver to the market. Think about how much easier it will be for a salesperson tracking hundreds, if not thousands of customers, to make sure no potential sale falls through the cracks. With customizable push notifications, Pulse greatly enhances user awareness to support customers more effectively, increases customer interactions and engagement, and facilitates greater communication more easily through the application. We believe the personal touch from these direct communications will result in increased sales.”

In May 2021, VERB added the Attribution feature to its livestream ecommerce app verbLIVE. Attribution adds an affiliate marketing technology to verbLIVE, allowing team members to receive credit for purchases made by their referrals to verbLIVE sessions hosted by others. By sharing livestream session invitations, verbLIVE allows hosts to drive attendance and revenues exponentially.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

