Contently Named #1 Enterprise Content Creation Solution for 4th Time in a Row

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contently, the world’s leading content marketing platform , has been named #1 in G2’s Enterprise Content Creation Grid for the 4th time in a row.

G2’s Summer Enterprise Content Creation Grid looked at two major factors: satisfaction and market presence. Rankings are based on customer reviews and granular ratings across product and service areas, which is unique compared to most analyst reports.

Contently scored a 91/100, while no other vendor scored above a 77/100.

Contently received a number of other accolades from G2, including:

Easiest Admin

Easiest to Use

Easiest to Do Business With

Best Usability

Best Meets Requirements

Best Support

Easiest Setup

Most Implementable

Best Relationship

Highest User Adoption

“This honor matters to us most because it’s based on robust customer reviews," said Contently CEO Pearl Collings. “We’re powering some of the most ambitious enterprise content marketing platforms on earth, and our customers are seeing over $1.2M in returns on their content investment each year on average and a 6X ROI on their investment. Performance matters, and we’re proud to help our customers tell stories that create a measurable impact."

