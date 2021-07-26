Talkspace to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading behavioral healthcare company, will release its 2021 second quarter financial results on Monday, August 9, 2021, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. E.T.



Conference Call Details

The conference call will be available via live audio webcast at https://investors.talkspace.com/ and can also be accessed by dialing (800) 773-2954 for U.S. participants, or (847) 413-3731 for international participants, and referencing participant code 50201358. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever. When seeking treatment, whether it's psychiatry or adolescent, individual or couples therapy, Talkspace offers treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, members can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions. Over 2 million people have used Talkspace, and over 55 million lives were covered for Talkspace through insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs.

For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https://business.talkspace.com. To learn more about online therapy, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy.

