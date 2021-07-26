All-in-One Software Provider, Advyzon, Announces A Series of Integrations with BNY Mellon’s Pershing

CHICAGO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advyzon today announced a series of integrations with BNY Mellon’s Pershing (“Pershing”) designed to deliver joint clients a seamless experience that allows them to navigate between the two platforms effortlessly and provides access to the most crucial real-time information to help them better serve end investors.



The announcement follows a series of new integrations by Advyzon to continue its expansion of offerings to registered investment advisors (RIA’s). It also supports Pershing’s strategy of expanding its market share among RIA firms.

“Leveraging Advyzon’s nimble development team and Pershing’s extensive suite of integration capabilities, we are now opening up a world of opportunities to deliver more value and better efficiencies to joint clients,” said John Mackowiak, Chief Business Development Officer at Advyzon.

Commenting on the announcement, Christina Townsend, Head of Relationship Management, Platform Strategy and Consulting for Wealth Solutions at Pershing, said, “We continue to invest in our open architecture platform to bring more flexibility and choice to our clients. These integrations will help advance our goal of delivering a superior experience to current and future clients that leverage Advyzon’s suite of software solutions.”

The integrations include a bi-directional connection, which affords advisors the ability to flow effortlessly between Pershing’s professional workstation, NetX360®, and the Advyzon platform, essentially making the two platforms an extension of one another.

Additionally, a series of API integrations between the two platforms will enable advisors the ability to:

Prefill Pershing’s client onboarding tool with information from Advyzon’s CRM.



View NetX360 account documents, such as statements, confirms, tax documents and notifications, within the Advyzon client portal.



View NetX360 client holdings, balances, and real-time alerts within the Advyzon advisor dashboard.



Advyzon also ingests Pershing’s nightly standard files for their advisors for performance reporting and portfolio management.

About Advyzon

Advyzon is a complete technology solution that combines customizable performance reporting, flexible billing, client relationship management (CRM), configurable client portal and mobile app, document storage and business intelligence on a single, integrated platform. It helps advisors streamline their operations so they can focus on growing their business profitably. Advyzon is simple to use, innovative and backed by exceptional client service. Advyzon serves more than 900 firms and continues to receive top ratings in user satisfaction year after year.

About BNY Mellon's Pershing

BNY Mellon’s Pershing is a leading provider of clearing and custody services. We are uniquely positioned to help complex financial services firms transform their businesses, drive growth, maximize efficiency, and manage risk and regulation.

Wealth management and institutional firms outsource to us for trading and settlement services, investment solutions, bank and brokerage custody, middle and back office support, data insights, and business consulting.

Pershing brings together high-touch service, an open digital platform and the BNY Mellon enterprise to deliver a differentiated experience for every client.

Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. With offices around the world, Pershing has over $2 trillion in assets and millions of investor accounts. Pershing affiliates include Albridge Solutions, Inc. and Lockwood Advisors, Inc., an investment adviser registered in the United States under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Additional information is available on pershing.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @Pershing.

