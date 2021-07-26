Ensysce Biosciences Bolsters Management Team with Appointments of David J. Kovacs as VP Public Policy and David Tanzer as VP Strategic Development

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, has appointed David J. Kovacs to the new position of VP Public Policy and David Tanzer to the new position of VP Strategic Development, both effective July 22, 2021.



Kovacs has extensive experience shaping policy and setting strategy for disruptive companies in pharmaceutical and technology sectors. Kovacs joins Ensysce from his prior role as Head of Public Policy for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN), whose monoclonal antibody lenzilumab recently requested Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Kovacs currently serves in various roles for public companies, including Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG) and AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE). Previously, Kovacs held senior roles in private equity and investment banking, including at Blackstone Group, Citigroup, and the Hinduja Group.

Tanzer is an accomplished business executive specializing in helping companies with innovative intellectual property and technology maximize their potential. Tanzer has 25 years of diverse experience in the healthcare and media sectors, including as CEO or President of eight companies, service on nine company boards, and working at private equity firms, including Lee Equity Partners and Elevation Partners. Tanzer previously was President of PDR Network, publisher of the Physicians’ Desk Reference, the authoritative source of drug safety information for prescribers.

Ensysce CEO Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick commented: “I’m pleased to welcome David Kovacs and David Tanzer to our leadership team, as they bring significant capabilities and expertise that will advance our strategy across multiple disciplines for our ‘next-generation’ opioids products alongside those for ADHD and Opioid Use Disorder. We look forward to their contributions as we accelerate our strategy to bring our lead products through registration.”

Kovacs commented: “I recently had the privilege to play an important role in Humanigen’s life-saving COVID-19 therapeutic, Lenzilumab, a critical tool to help society save lives and recover from the pandemic. Now, I am excited to work with Ensysce to accelerate the funding, development and commercialization of its novel products to help address the opioid epidemic.”

Tanzer commented: “Ensysce has developed unique platforms to curb abuse and overdose of prescription drugs, and their specific focus on the opioid scourge is a timely response to a dire crisis that has touched all of our lives.”

Dr. Kirkpatrick concluded: “Our successful merger with LACQ has reinforced Ensysce’s position as a leader in the pain field and provided us with a stronger foundation as we move our products forward to provide novel options for both prescribers and patients.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication. Such factors can be found in Ensysce’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and also in the Form S-4 and Ensysce’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed on June 16, 2021. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Ensysce undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise.

About Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover, Alex Thompson

(949) 574-3860

Ensysce@gatewayir.com