H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others

English French

QUEBEC CITY, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has recently been awarded six new capital equipment projects in its Water Technologies & Services (“WTS”) business line and reached substantial completion on six others. These new contracts, with a total value of $4.8 M, bring the WTS backlog to $34.8 M.



On the first project, H 2 O Innovation will supply a containerized water treatment system for a customer in Canada producing renewable ethanol. The Corporation will treat surface water from the St-Lawrence River using a multi-unit treatment process in a phased approach to provide 78 GPM (425 m3/day) in phase 1 and 112 GPM (610 m3/day) in phase 2 of boiler feed water. The system consists of pretreatment using automatic strainers, raw water pumping, multimedia filters (“MMF”), reverse osmosis (“RO”), electrodeionization (“EDI”), skid packages for a clean-in-place (“CIP”), chemical dosing and distribution pumps. The system is designed using modified shipping containers to minimize installation work and provide a compact footprint.

The Corporation’s WTS business line will also supply two containerized water treatment systems for workers camps in the province of Quebec. These two systems will use nanofiltration (“NF”) technology to treat surface water and produce 10,567 GPD (40 m3/day) of potable water.

In collaboration with Burns & McDonnell, H 2 O Innovation will provide a SILOTM packaged wastewater treatment system for Clorox’s facility in Kentucky. The SILOTM platform was developed in-house as a simplified approach to membrane bioreactor (“MBR”) treatment for smaller applications and decentralized treatment facilities where installation costs, ease of operation, and low maintenance are key differentiators. This SILO system will produce up to 25,000 GPD (100 m3/day) and be delivered to site in early 2022. The Corporation will supply the system and provide training and start-up services.

With the recent commissioning of the Granbury, Texas RO treatment system, the WTS team has completed a busy period in which they reached substantial completion on six projects. In addition to include a Piedmont mega cartridge filter housing, the Granbury project required a compact design to efficiently use the space around existing equipment. The WTS team had to split the single-skid design into two smaller parts which were then connected once in place. “This project really highlights the ability of H 2 O Innovation to understand and solve our customers' issues, whether the limitations or challenges are process, design, or water-quality related,” said Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

Prospective disclosures

Certain statements set forth in this press release regarding the operations and the activities of H 2 O Innovation as well as other communications by the Corporation to the public that describe more generally management objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Forward-looking statements concern analysis and other information based on forecast future results, performance and achievements and the estimate of amounts that cannot yet be determined. Those forward-looking statements, based on the current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, which may result in actual and future results, performance, and achievements of the Corporation to be materially different than the said forward-looking statements, such as the Corporation’s ability to execute, complete or deliver these projects, in due time and without additional costs due mostly to the various challenges the world is facing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Information about the risk factors to which the Corporation is exposed is provided in the Annual Information Form dated September 23, 2020 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the NYSE Euronext Growth Paris accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.