Cirrus Aircraft Expands Services Offerings and Adds New Cirrus IQ Features to Enhance the Ownership Experience

Duluth, Minn. & Knoxville, Tenn., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth, Minn. & Knoxville, Tenn. (26 July 2021) – Cirrus Aircraft today announced several additions to its suite of owners’ services dedicated to enhancing the aircraft ownership experience. The Cirrus IQ™ app and its connected aircraft capabilities were further bolstered with new features and added convenience. SR Series owners can upgrade the appearance of their aircraft with new interior and exterior upgrades. The new FLEX™ Cargo Management System for the Vision Jet was also announced. In support of new pilots entering aviation or those pursuing their instrument rating, Cirrus announced personalized, concierge flight training offerings at its training facilities in Knoxville, Tennessee and McKinney, Texas. Supporting owners service and support needs, Cirrus has added a Mobile Service Team for maintenance and AOG services and additional FAA Repair Station authorizations in Duluth, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee and McKinney, Texas.



“As Cirrus Aircraft and our family of owners around the world continues to grow, we recognize the importance of extending our relentless pursuit of innovation into the overall ownership experience,” said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer at Cirrus Aircraft. “Our team is continuing to revolutionize personal aviation by delivering world-class innovation, connectivity and services to make owning a Cirrus aircraft rewarding, safe and simple for a lifetime of ownership.”



These new offerings will add value and versatility for the more than 8,000 owners of SR Series aircraft, which continues to be the best-selling high-performance piston for nineteen years in a row, and the more than 265 Vision Jet owners, which continues to be the best-selling jet in general aviation.



New Features Added to Cirrus IQ™ Mobile App Keep Owners Connected to the Cirrus Partner Network



Announced today, new updates and features to the Cirrus IQ™ mobile app will enhance the ability for owners and operators of SR Series aircraft equipped with Cirrus IQ™ to remotely access critical aircraft and flight related information. The new release introduces two new features, Find Us and Technical Publications. Find Us allows you to quickly locate authorized service and training partners near you, as well as Cirrus Campuses, directly within the app. Technical Publications lists and provides push notifications for technical publication updates that are applicable to your specific aircraft.



Launched in 2020 for new model year SR Series aircraft, the Cirrus IQ™ mobile app provides a real-time digital connection to the airplane from virtually anywhere in the world.



New Appearance Upgrades and Enhancements for the SR Series



Cirrus Aircraft is now offering interior and exterior aftermarket upgrades for the SR Series to fully enhance the aircraft. The Interior and Exterior Upgrades are offered in a variety of options that allow owners to upgrade the appearance of their aircraft to add distinctive ramp presence.



Owners of G3 and G5 SR Series aircraft can choose from the sporty Chicane or classic Ascend package – both packages include a range of color options to refresh the exterior and interior, along with a complete rewrap of interior panels and upgraded carpet.



Owners of G1 and G2 SR Series aircraft have access to the new Encore package, which includes an upgraded stripe kit in an array of colors, along with black handles and steps.



All three Interior and Exterior packages are currently available, with limited openings in 2021 and 2022. The upgrades are performed by Cirrus Aircraft’s Factory Service Center in Knoxville, TN. Design appointments can be made by contacting upgrades@cirrusaircraft.com.



Convenient Cargo Solutions for the Vision Jet



Designed to bring added versatility and flexibility to the Vision Jet, the new FLEX Cargo Management System™ enables the convenient storing of cargo in the cabin. The FLEX system adapts to the existing seat positions in the Vision Jet cabin using a suite of attachments to easily and safely stow a variety of cargo – including bikes, luggage, golf clubs, coolers and more.



Manufactured by Cirrus Aircraft, the FLEX system adds no additional weight to the aircraft and extends the aircraft’s ability to carry more items securely in the cabin. The FLEX system is available for pre-order for G1, G2 and G2+ Vision Jets and is anticipated to begin delivering in the first quarter of 2022.



Concierge Flight Training in Knoxville and McKinney



Launched at the company’s facilities in Knoxville, Tennessee and McKinney, Texas, the new Cirrus Flight Training program gives customers access to the world’s best-selling SR Series and expert instructors for a concierge experience, focused on concentrated learning on your schedule. With all skill levels in mind, Cirrus Flight Training includes the ability to earn your Private Pilot’s License (PPL) or Instrument Rating, as well as recurrent or specialty training.



Cirrus Flight Training includes scenario-based learning in a new G6 SR22 equipped with the latest technology, including the Perspective+™ by Garmin® flight deck. Developing pilots and current pilots undergoing flight training in the program also gain access to the company’s award-winning library of on demand videos and courses through Cirrus Approach™. More information about the program, including scheduling a lesson, can be found at cirrusaircraft.com/learn-to-fly.



Student pilots and current pilots outside of the Knoxville and McKinney areas have access to expert flight training – including PPL, IFR, transition and recurrent flight training – through the more than 500 independent Cirrus Training Centers and Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilots around the world.



Expansion of Maintenance and Support Services



Keeping customer and aircraft support a priority, Cirrus Aircraft further supplemented the Service and Support experience with new programs and services, including a new Mobile Service Team serving aircraft on ground (AOG) customers in the areas surrounding Orlando, Florida. The Mobile Service Team joins a variety of added support services at the company’s facilities in Duluth, Knoxville and McKinney.



Additional growth to the company’s Service and Support offering includes certifications that enhance the ownership experience, including Part 145 certification at both facilities in Knoxville, Tennessee and McKinney, Texas, as well as the more recent announcement of the Knoxville facility becoming a Garmin Certified Authorized Service Center.



For customers beyond these areas, Cirrus Aircraft’s network of more than 200 independent Authorized Service Centers feature trained technicians with access to genuine Cirrus Aircraft parts and the latest procedures to ensure world-class service and support across the globe.



Facilities Expansion



Growth in overall facilities and employment was also noted across the company’s locations, including significant expansion of career opportunities in engineering, flight training and production. This growth includes the addition of new engineering centers in Chandler, Arizona, and McKinney, Texas.



Launched in 2018, Cirrus Services is a dedicated, customer-focused business unit within Cirrus Aircraft dedicated to building lifetime relationships with customers by addressing needs before, during and after initial aircraft ownership. Combining Flight Training, Parts and Upgrades and Service and Support into a single company division, Cirrus Services is designed to deliver complete support and care for pilots, owners and operators of Cirrus aircraft throughout a lifetime of ownership.



About Cirrus Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision JetTM, the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet, and recipient of the renowned Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined performance, comfort and safety in aviation with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 13 million hours and 212 people have returned home safely to their families on account of CAPS being a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has four locations in the United States, located in Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Knoxville, Tennessee and McKinney, Texas. Find out more at www.cirrusaircraft.com.

