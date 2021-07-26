Global Agricultural Machinery Connected Solutions Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunity with OEM M&As and Collaborations with Technology Providers for a Comprehensive Product/Solution Portfolio

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integration of Connected Farming Solutions is Driving Telematics Adoption in the Agricultural Machinery Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service offers insight into the various technologies available for modern agriculture; it also studies the employment of technology in agricultural equipment and the operational benefits that can be availed.

The study analyzes key market participants and OEMs and offers a benchmarking of key participants in the farm equipment and connected technology industries in farming. Details pertaining to the various trends in the global farm equipment telematics industry, market drivers and restraints, guidelines to effectively participate in the global connected farm equipment market, and growth insights to cope with competitors are provided for readers.

Connectivity solutions in farm equipment are gaining significance due to implementation-related benefits. Cost savings from vehicle maintenance, the proactive detection of potential failures in operations, theft protection, location services, implement control and automation, and performance tracking are some of the key elements of connectivity solutions in farm equipment.

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating the need to monitor operator health, there has arisen a need for telematics solutions that can track the health and the behavior of farm equipment operators. The pandemic has also necessitated the modernization of global farming to cope with labor shortages and the disruption of farming operations.

OEMs and telematics providers are forming collaborations and working with local participants across the world to establish their presence and effectively introduce their products in international markets. Custom equipment is being tested and deployed in countries such as India to make usage more economical and profitable for farm owners. Sensor technology, IoT, and data analytics are critical to gathering data about equipment, field conditions, crop health, and other factors, which are crucial input in terms of farm management.

The automation of implements using robotic technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is gaining popularity over full autonomous operations as the latter involves more aggressive testing before deployment. Technology will help to holistically achieve the desired product and enable greater efficiency and profitability for farming communities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Farm Equipment Telematics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Technology Features in Connected Farm Equipment

Revenue Market Share - OEMs and Telematics Suppliers

Connectivity in Farm Equipment - Roadmap

Connected Farm Equipment - Technology Demand Trends

3. Connected Farm Equipment Market - Competitive Landscape

OEMs and Telematics Providers - Solutions and Services Offered

Digitalization of Services: Case Study - John Deere

Competitive Benchmarking of OEM Connected Solutions

Competitive Benchmarking of Telematics Suppliers' Solutions

OEM Profile - John Deere

OEM Profile - CNH Industrial

Telematics Company Profile - Trimble Ag

Telematics Company Profile - Raven Industries

4. Business Models and Market Pricing Analysis

Digitalization of Services - OEMs versus Third-party Telematics Suppliers

Business Models Created by Telematics in Agriculture

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Connected Farm Equipment Market

Connected Farm Equipment Market, Scope of Analysis

Farm Equipment Segmentation

Key Competitors in the Connected Farm Equipment Market

6. Key Growth Metrics - Connected Farm Equipment Market

Distribution Channels - Connected Farm Equipment Market

Growth Drivers - Connected Farm Equipment Market

Growth Driver Analysis - Connected Farm Equipment Market

Growth Restraints - Connected Farm Equipment Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for the Connected Farm Equipment Market

Forecast Assumptions - 2019-2027

Total Addressable Market - Unit Shipment Forecast by Equipment Type

Total Addressable Market - Telematics Unit Shipment Forecast by Equipment Type

Tractors' Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Global

Tractors' Telematics Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Global

Combines' Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Global

Combines' Telematics Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Global

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Global

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Global

Competitive Environment

Revenue Market Share - OEMs and Telematics Suppliers

7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Connected Farm Equipment Market

Growth Opportunity 1: OEM Mergers and Acquisitions and Collaborations with Technology Providers for a Comprehensive Product/Solution Portfolio, 2020

8. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Now?

9. Other Notable Participants in the Connected Farm Equipment Market

OEM Profile - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

OEM Profile - AGCO

OEM Profile - KUBOTA Corporation

Telematics Company Profile - Ag Leader

Telematics Company Profile - Sierra Wireless

Telematics Company Profile - TELTONIKA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t41gg5