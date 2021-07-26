Global Pain Management Devices Market Size To Reach $5.76 Billion By 2028: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Pain Management Devices Market garnered $3.68 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.76 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, regional scenarios, top investment pockets, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in R&D investments, and launch of innovative products drive the growth of the global pain management devices market. However, hypersensitivity reactions and postoperative infections caused by use of these devices hinder their adoption, which in turn, restricts the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing countries would present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Many clinics and pain management services were open to the public for a limited period to avoid cross-contamination. A lot of hospitals & clinics have witnessed a considerable drop in the number of patient visits.

Most of the chronic pain facilities were considered non-urgent. Outpatient and elective interventional procedures were stopped or limited during the Covid-19 pandemic to minimize client contact and the spread of the virus.

Owing to considerable rise in Covid-infected patients in hospitals, the staff was allocated to take care of patients in Covid wards. This reduced the manpower for pain management services.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global pain management devices market based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the neuromodulation and neurostimulation devices segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the analgesic infusion pumps segment is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on application, the neuropathic pain segment held the highest market share, accounting for nearly one-third of the global pain management devices market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the cancer pain segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global pain management devices market analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, DJO Global LLC., Boston Scientific Corp., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Codman And Shurtleff, Inc.), Pfizer, Inc., Medtronic Plc., and Stryker Corp.

