Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Data with SavaDx from a Randomized Controlled Phase 2b Study of Simufilam

SavaDx Detected Significant Changes in Plasma Levels of Altered Filamin A in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease Before and After Simufilam Treatment





Simufilam 100 mg and 50 mg Reduced Plasma Levels of Altered Filamin A in Alzheimer’s Patients 48% (p=0.003) and 44% (p=0.02) Respectively





Plasma Results with SavaDx Track Plasma Results with p-Tau181





Plasma Data Provide Evidence of Target Engagement





Poster Presentation at AAIC Today



AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) today announced positive clinical data with SavaDx, an investigational diagnostic/biomarker to detect Alzheimer’s disease with a simple blood test. SavaDx was used to measure plasma levels of altered filamin A before and after simufilam treatment in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. In this Phase 2b randomized, controlled trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), simufilam significantly reduced plasma levels of altered filamin A in Alzheimer’s patients treated for 28 days. Plasma levels of p-tau181 also dropped significantly in these same patients.

Simufilam 100 mg and 50 mg reduced plasma levels of altered filamin A by 48% (p=0.003) and 44% (p=0.02) respectively, versus placebo. Additionally, simufilam 100 mg and 50 mg reduced plasma levels of p-tau181 by 17% (p=0.01) and 15% (p=0.02) respectively, versus placebo. Plasma p-tau181 is a biomarker that is known to be elevated in Alzheimer’s disease.

“We believe altered filamin A is a major culprit in Alzheimer’s disease,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “Before simufilam treatment, SavaDx detected high plasma levels of altered filamin A in patients. After simufilam treatment, levels dropped significantly. We believe these data provide clear evidence that simufilam binds to and engages its intended target to produce treatment effects.”

Treatment effects on CSF biomarkers for this Phase 2b study have been previously reported.

About Today’s Poster Presentation at AAIC

Scientists for Cassava Sciences will show a poster presentation titled, “SavaDx, a Novel Plasma Biomarker to Detect Alzheimer’s Disease, Confirms Mechanism of Action of Simufilam” at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in Denver, CO and virtually. Cassava Sciences’ AAIC poster presentation with SavaDx can be accessed on the ‘Investors’ page of the Company’s website: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

About SavaDx

SavaDx is Cassava Sciences’ investigational diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease. The goal of SavaDx is to make the detection of Alzheimer’s as simple as getting a blood test, possibly years before the appearance of any overt clinical symptoms. SavaDx was substantially funded by a peer-reviewed research grant award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

About Simufilam

Simufilam (sim-uh-FILL-am) is a proprietary, small molecule (oral) drug that restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A (FLNA), a scaffolding protein, in the brain. Altered FLNA in the brain disrupts the normal function of neurons, leading to Alzheimer’s pathology, neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation. The underlying science for simufilam is published in peer-reviewed journals, including Journal of Neuroscience, Neurobiology of Aging, Journal of Biological Chemistry, Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation and Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease. Simufilam is substantially supported by peer-reviewed research grant awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

About Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills. As of 2020, there were approximately 50 million people worldwide living with dementia, a figure expected to increase to 150 million by 2050.1 The annual global cost of dementia is now above $1 trillion, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International, a charitable organization.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease.

Simufilam and SavaDx were both developed in-house. Cassava Sciences owns worldwide development and commercial rights to its research programs in Alzheimer’s disease, and related technologies, without royalty obligations to any third party.

For more information, please visit https://www.CassavaSciences.com

For More Information Contact:

Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer

eschoen@CassavaSciences.com

(512) 501-2450

Cassava Sciences’ open-label study of simufilam in Alzheimer’s disease is funded by clinical research grant #AG065152 from the National Institutes of Health (NIH/NIA).

The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of Cassava Sciences and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH/NIA.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to: the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease; the interpretation of data with SavaDx from a randomized controlled Phase 2b study of simufilam; the interpretation of biomarker data from a Phase 2b study of simufilam; verbal commentaries made by our employees; and potential benefits, if any, of our product candidates. These statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “would”, “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” and other words and terms of similar meaning.

Drug development involves a high degree of risk, and historically only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Clinical results from our earlier-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later-stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or any scientific data we present or publish.

Such statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those risks relating to the ability to conduct or complete clinical studies on expected timelines, to demonstrate the specificity, safety, efficacy or potential health benefits of our product candidates, the severity and duration of health care precautions given the COVID-19 pandemic, any unanticipated impacts of the pandemic on our business operations, and including those described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and future reports to be filed with the SEC. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations in any forward-looking statement. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements and events discussed in this news release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

For further information regarding these and other risks related to our business, investors should consult our filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

1 Alzheimer's Disease International, Dementia Statistics, available on-line.