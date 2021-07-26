BitMart Officially Integrates with the Avalanche Blockchain

New York, NY, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, announces a new integration with the Avalanche network and will support its ecosystem. AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche platform, will be listed on BitMart on July 26, 2021.



Photo Available: BitMart and Avalanche Blockchain

Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality, and has the most validators securing its activity of any proof-of-stake protocol. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and green.



Since mainnet launch in September, 2020, the platform has grown to more than 100 individual projects and 500,000 global community members.

AVAX is the native token of Avalanche. It’s a hard-capped, scarce asset that is used to pay for fees, secure the platform through staking, and provide a basic unit of account between the multiple subnets created on Avalanche.

“Avalanche utilizes an innovative approach to provide a low-cost, fast and green platform without compromising decentralization,” Sheldon Xia, Founder and CEO at BitMart, commented, “We are more than excited to integrate with Avalanche and we believe this integration will benefit both our users and the network itself profoundly.”

About BitMart



BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5.5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko. BitMart currently offers 550+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Avalanche



Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality, and has the most validators securing its activity of any proof-of-stake protocol. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and green. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition by deploying on Avalanche. Don’t believe it? Try an app on Avalanche today.

Website | Whitepapers | Twitter | Discord | GitHub | Documentation | Forum | Avalanche-X | Telegram | Clubhouse | Facebook | LinkedIn | Reddit | YouTube



Contact:



Cindy Zhang

Marketing Manager

BitMart Exchange

cindy.zhang@bitmart.com

https://www.bitmart.com





