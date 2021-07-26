Clothing Returns From Online Purchases Are Costing Customers and Retailers Millions. MySureFit Advanced AI Promises 99% Accurate Sizing for Your Perfect Fit, Every Time

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s time to take the guesswork out of shopping online for your perfect fit. MySureFit is a retailer-friendly integration that leverages five years of data and advanced AI to deliver 99% accurate sizing and bring return rates below 5%.



“We are absolutely fit obsessed,” says MySureFit CEO & Founder Christian Ruth. “When your clothes fit well and you feel like you look good, you’re more confident. We want that experience for every shopper.”

The easy-to-use technology is saving customers, brands and retailers time and money not a moment too soon: In 2020, stay-at-home orders drove e-commerce’s most dramatic growth to date. But shoppers still want the try-on experience.

The result? Today’s fitting room experience takes place after purchase in shoppers’ homes, often leading customers to buy more than one size of an item in the hopes of receiving one that fits.

Unfortunately, this results in more than 40% of shoppers ending their transaction with a frustrating experience: boxing and shipping a return, while they wait to get their money back. It’s no better for brands and retailers who shoulder the cost of receiving these returns which in many cases cannot be resold, simply creating more waste.

Even with published size charts, shoppers are stuck trying to measure themselves without the training or tools to do it.

Enter: MySureFit, which has researched shopper preferences and garment sizing for over five years. Through its work with thousands of individual shoppers and hundreds of apparel brands, it understands the nuance of what makes a good fit. Today, its data identifies the correct item size for shoppers with 99% accuracy and brings return rates below 5%.

Through its app and direct website integration, MySureFit offers more than just size help. A one-time digital fit setup in about a minute is all it takes to start shopping for products that will fit the way consumers expect, each and every time.

What’s more, the app’s social features help to bring what shoppers love about the in-store experience to e-commerce, like collecting items in a virtual fitting room to try on their digital image, and sharing those images with friends for quick feedback.

“This tech is what the industry needs,” adds David Cunningham, MySureFit’s president of Brand Partnerships. “Online apparel shopping took off over the past year and will only continue to grow. Brands and retailers need smart solutions that save money, reduce returns, and build loyalty in order to survive.”

And through direct integration on e-commerce platforms, retailers can enable shoppers to virtually try on new items straight from their site to get the right size every time – ensuring that items sold online stay sold.

To learn more, check out: MySureFit.com.

Media contact: David Cunningham, david@mysurefit.com

