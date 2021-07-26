Stereotaxis Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Myriam J. Curet, M.D.

ST. LOUIS, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced the appointment of Myriam J. Curet, M.D., to its Board of Directors.



Dr. Curet currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Intuitive Surgical, the global leader and pioneer of robotic surgery. Dr. Curet joined Intuitive Surgical in 2005 and has since led the development of clinical evidence, physician education, and reimbursement and regulatory activities that have been instrumental to Intuitive Surgical’s growth across multiple clinical specialties. For more than 20 years, Dr. Curet has also served as a Clinical Professor of Surgery at Stanford University School of Medicine, with a part-time clinical appointment at the Palo Alto Veteran's Administration Medical Center. Dr. Curet received her M.D. from Harvard Medical School and completed her general surgery residency at the University of Chicago.

“Stereotaxis reminds me in many ways of Intuitive Surgical in our early years,” said Dr. Curet. “I’m impressed by Stereotaxis’ technology, clinical value and strategy to positively transform endovascular medicine with robotics. I look forward to providing strategic guidance and contributing to the effort to build a highly successful and impactful company.”

“We are delighted to have Myriam join the Stereotaxis Board of Directors,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to benefiting from her highly relevant experience and significant expertise as we advance robotics across endovascular interventions.”

