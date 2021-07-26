8 More U.S. Grocers Sign with FoodStorm to Manage Prepared Foods Offerings From Order Placement through Production, Payment and Fulfilment

Fast-growing FoodStorm helps grocers bring their catering/prepared foods operations online



NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FoodStorm , which provides the only catering software developed for grocers, announced today that since March 2021, it has signed eight new U.S. grocery customers including DeCicco & Sons, Cardiff Seaside Market, Village Market, Fruit Center Marketplace and Caraluzzi's Markets.

All of these grocers will be using FoodStorm’s software to automate the entire catering/prepared foods ordering, production, payment and fulfilment process from one centralized system.

Although catering and prepared foods are among a grocer’s most profitable offerings, most grocers still manage these orders using spreadsheets, paper order forms and sticky notes. Their existing ecommerce, inventory and POS systems don’t support the complexities of catering and prepared foods, including managing production, ingredients, lead times and shelf life. For large grocers, these offerings often extend across multiple store locations, can include items from multiple departments (e.g., deli, bakery, produce, grocery items), and are ordered across multiple channels including online, in store kiosk, or by phone and email.

FoodStorm’s comprehensive offering covers multi-channel ordering (e-commerce, phone or in-store kiosk), order management, payment and fulfillment, and integrates easily with a large variety of third-party systems. The software provides a catering specific eCommerce website to match the grocer’s brand, order and production management, PCI-compliant payment processing, CRM tools to market and grow their business, and rich reporting features with a live business dashboard.



One of the many U.S. grocers leveraging FoodStorm is Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, a supermarket chain operating in NY and NJ. Russell McVeigh, Catering Director at Uncle Giuseppe's said, “Since moving to FoodStorm from our other catering software, our online sales have doubled. I have the ability to manage catering for nine locations from one place. It has made my life incredibly easier. My team transitioned to FoodStorm seamlessly and absolutely loves it. FoodStorm knew what the industry needed and delivered it.”

“Covid-19 and the continued threat from Amazon and Walmart has really forced independent grocers to differentiate and provide better options in catering and fresh prepared foods,” said Rob Hill, CEO of FoodStorm. “Our software makes it simple for these grocers to execute on this important piece of their business very efficiently and track everything from one central location. As FoodStorm rapidly expands our footprint in the U.S., we’re excited to work with these grocers all across the country.”

FoodStorm is in use at thousands of sites around the world, processing over $1.5B in catering and prepared food orders for grocers, caterers and corporate dining operations.



About FoodStorm

FoodStorm provides the only catering software developed for grocers, to help them manage their prepared foods offerings across multiple departments and locations, from order placement through payment and delivery. FoodStorm’s comprehensive software gives grocers an instant e-commerce presence to sell catering and prepared meals, and integrates with existing POS systems, enabling managers to run their operations much more efficiently and gain new insights into the state of their fresh food business. Grocers such as Roche Bros, Albertsons and Mollie Stones are among the hundreds of companies globally who rely on FoodStorm to manage the entire catering and prepared food process from one central system, boosting revenue, efficiency and market share. Learn more at foodstorm.com/us .

