Xactly Named a Best 2021 Product of the Year by Business Intelligence Group

Today, according to Accenture, 93% of organizations believe their existing revenue operating models cannot adapt to changing market conditions, and Gartner found that 94% of revenue leaders are not confident that they will meet, let alone exceed, their revenue goals. To fill this gap, Xactly’s extensive suite of solutions improves revenue resilience, predictability, and performance. The Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform provides unprecedented sales forecasting accuracy, aligns sales behavior to corporate goals, streamlines quota and territory management, and more. Thousands of leaders across a broad range of industries already depend on Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue platform to optimize their revenue lifecycle to drive growth.

“If we’ve learned anything from the past year, it’s that enterprises need to look more closely at how they structure and manage their revenue stream and operations in order to increase resilience. With disruption making the marketplace even more competitive, leaders are looking for a way to get a true picture of pipeline health and correct misalignments in their sales, finance and HR organizations in order to increase predictability. And that’s precisely what we’re delivering with the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform, ” said Arnab Mishra, Chief Product Officer at Xactly. “By balancing the short and long term needs of businesses, our platform provides revenue organizations with the insights and tools necessary to implement sustainable and predictable growth strategies. We’re delivering proven results to customers and helping them grow despite a very challenging and dynamic economic climate. We’re thankful to be recognized for our innovative products and approach, and will continue to strive to provide unparalleled value to our customers.”

Since its establishment, Xactly has been on the cutting-edge of innovation. At its founding in 2005 as an incentive compensation management (ICM) company, Xactly was the first solution provider to purpose-build its platform for the Cloud. This led to rapid success and a desire from customers for a broader range of solutions. By continuing to anticipate the needs of business leaders across industries, Xactly followed a growth and innovation strategy fueled by both development and acquisition to deliver a suite of sales performance solutions and has become the industry leader in that category. Today, customers are looking to build greater business resilience with profitability and predictability. Xactly is responding with a groundbreaking Intelligent Revenue Platform that aligns performance to business goals.

Through this evolution, the company has doubled both its customer base and geographic coverage, driving rapidly increasing revenues. From giving users access to artificial intelligence (AI) tools across the suite, to introducing sweeping new functionality that accelerates value for enterprises, Xactly continues to partner with customers to bolster its offerings.

A key benefit to customers is the 16-plus years of empirical, proprietary data that is used as the basis for delivering deep insights and critical benchmarking capabilities. To realize the value of this unique combination of broad functional scope, powerful AI and rich data, Xactly provides customers with Xactly Transform , a complimentary offering that includes the expert support, insight, and analysis needed to successfully drive digital transformation and adoption. Customers who use Xactly’s solutions generally enjoy higher quota attainment, reduced financial risk, and more revenue.

“We are proud to reward and recognize Xactly for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”

This win is another testament to Xactly’s impact across the industry. Earlier this year, Business Intelligence Group also recognized Xactly Forecasting as a 2021 Product of the Year in its BIG Innovation Awards, and the solution was named a Best Predictive Analytics Solution by AI Breakthrough.

Xactly empowers growing enterprises to effectively manage their revenue generation. Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue platform carries organizations through the full revenue lifecycle by focusing on planning, territory and quota, incentives, and pipeline management and forecasting from initial strategy development through execution and prioritization of all aspects of revenue optimization. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 16-year data set to give customers the trusted insights they need to improve sales performance and grow revenue. Xactly’s proprietary data engine is powered by insights from Salesforce, Oracle, Gainsight, and continues to expand.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

