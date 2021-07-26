Get back to school with tech from Verizon

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New school year. New tech. Verizon is ready to help you move forward as you head back to school, however that may look this year. We have the latest iPhones, iPads, accessories and more. Whether you’re in-person, virtual or a hybrid of the two, you can feel confident knowing Verizon can help keep you connected on the 5G network more people rely on, with the latest tech and coolest accessories available.



Teachers and college students can get our best pricing, always.

Teachers and college students get our best price on Unlimited plans, all year long.

Teachers get $30 per line per month with four lines on Start Unlimited plan with Auto Pay (plus taxes and fees).1 College students get two lines for $95 per month on Start Unlimited plan with Auto Pay (plus taxes and fees).2

5G phones to get you back to school in style.

Buy an iPhone 12 mini 64GB with 5G, and get one on us, with select Unlimited plans. 3 Or, choose from one of our other 5G smartphones.

Broken phone? No problem.

For new and existing customers: trade in your cracked or water damaged phone and get up to $1,100 off our best 5G phones with a port-in and select Unlimited plans⁴.

iPads to help you get your work done.

To complement your new phone, get $400 off iPad Air when you buy any iPhone.5

Accessories for work, play and everything in between.

Verizon has an array of accessories for you to choose from. Phone cases, earbuds, smart speakers, charging stations, smart home items and more, Verizon has it all, and has great deals on them too.

Device Protection

To protect your device, Verizon Mobile Protect offers access to same-day delivery and setup for replacements and new devices purchased on verizon.com. You’ll get access to Tech Coach and Security Advisor experts, available 24/7 to help resolve security vulnerabilities that can impact your personal identity and online privacy and connect your device to virtually any other device. These new benefits are in addition to unlimited cracked screen repairs and battery replacement for all eligible devices.

Mobile + Home = more savings.

For customers in the Fios footprint, you can unlock our best savings when you get both Fios Home Internet and a Get More Unlimited wireless plan. With Whole-Home Wi-Fi included in Fios Gigabit, you’ll get more in-home coverage and ultra-fast speeds to improve remote learning or studying.

Visit us online or in store today.

For these deals and more, drop in to one of our stores, use your My Verizon app, or visit us at verizon.com. We have convenient pickup options, including free 2-day shipping, in-store pickup and same-day delivery. No matter which you choose, we’re here for all of your back-to-school needs.

1 For eligible teachers (excludes public employees involved in E-rate or other procurement decisions, or prohibited by applicable law/employment/ethical guidelines), approved verification documents req'd. $35/line/mo for 4 lines on Start Unlimited, less $20 account discount. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req'd. Unlimited 4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic (only after 50 GB/mo on Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited and Get More Unlimited plans). Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

2 For eligible students actively enrolled (including online enrollment) in an eligible U.S. secondary educational institution of higher learning. Approved verification documents req'd. Offer good for a max of 4 years as long as annual eligibility evaluations are met. Eligible student must be account owner/manager; one offer per account. Max 2 phone lines. $60/line/mo for 2 lines on Start Unlimited, less $25 account discount. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Unlimited 4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic (only after 50 GB/mo on Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited and Get More Unlimited plans). Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

3 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. $699.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans per phone req’d. 2nd phone must be of equal or lesser value: Less $700 promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR.

4 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1,399.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans req’d. Up to $300 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard (sent w/in 8 wks) w/port-in. Less up to $700 (iPhone) or up to $800 (Android) trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

5 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities.. 5G access requires a 5G-capable device. Up to $1,399.99 (Phone) device payment purchase req’d. Up to $2,399.99 (tablet) device payment purchase req’d. Tablet: Less $250 promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000, and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.