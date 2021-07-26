eXp Realty Exceeds 60,000 Real Estate Agents Globally

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial real estate companies in the world, today announced it has exceeded 60,000 agents globally. This represents a year-over-year increase of 85% when compared to 32,403 agents in July 2020.



“Our growth is a direct result of our agent-centric value proposition and our commitment to providing the best possible resources for our agents to succeed,” said Jason Gesing, CEO of eXp Realty. “Agents are immersed in our innovative, cloud-based model that provides clear financial incentives and unrivaled technology and training. Starting the second half of 2021 with over 60,000 agents sets a strong foundation for continued growth.”

In 2021, eXp Realty expanded into eight new international locations, including Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel and Panama. Additionally, for the fourth consecutive year, agents and employees named eXp Realty a Best Place to Work in Glassdoor’s 2021 Employees’ Choice Awards among U.S. large businesses.

Following are some of the larger agents and teams that have joined eXp Realty during the first half of the year:

Kanoa Biondolillo and Baja 123 in Rosarito, Mexico

Kanoa Biondolillo and his 16-person team joined eXp México in January 2021. Baja 123 is one of the largest independent real estate teams in the state of Baja California, having sold thousands of homes since 2005.

Kanoa Biondolillo and his 16-person team joined eXp México in January 2021. Baja 123 is one of the largest independent real estate teams in the state of Baja California, having sold thousands of homes since 2005. Terrence Murphy Sr. and TM5 Properties in College Station, Texas

Terrence Murphy Sr. and his wife Erica, moved TM5 Properties to eXp Realty in February 2021. Murphy was a former football standout with Texas A&M before going pro with the Green Bay Packers. Since 2012, TM5 Properties has completed 6,000 transactions and $900 million in volume.

and his wife Erica, moved TM5 Properties to eXp Realty in February 2021. Murphy was a former football standout with Texas A&M before going pro with the Green Bay Packers. Since 2012, TM5 Properties has completed 6,000 transactions and $900 million in volume. Michael Perry and The Perry Group in Salt Lake City, Utah

Michael Perry and his 52-agent team joined eXp Realty in March 2021. The Perry Group completed $22 million in sales volume on 52 transactions in 2020.

and his 52-agent team joined eXp Realty in March 2021. The Perry Group completed $22 million in sales volume on 52 transactions in 2020. Jon Lahey and The Lahey Group in Washington, D.C.

Jon Lahey and his 20-agent team joined eXp Realty in April 2021. The Lahey Group closed on 258 transactions for nearly $95 million in gross sales in 2020 in the Washington, D.C. area. He is an agent to the stars with a page of testimonials from such luminaries as Barbara Corcoran and Ryan Seacrest.

and his 20-agent team joined eXp Realty in April 2021. The Lahey Group closed on 258 transactions for nearly $95 million in gross sales in 2020 in the Washington, D.C. area. He is an agent to the stars with a page of testimonials from such luminaries as Barbara Corcoran and Ryan Seacrest. Drew Woolcott and The Woolcott Team in Hamilton/Burlington, Ontario

Drew Woolcott and his 40-person team joined eXp Realty in April 2021. The Woolcott Team is one of the most productive brokerages in Ontario, having sold more than 6,248 homes and completed more than $2.7 billion (Canadian dollars) in sales.

and his 40-person team joined eXp Realty in April 2021. The Woolcott Team is one of the most productive brokerages in Ontario, having sold more than 6,248 homes and completed more than $2.7 billion (Canadian dollars) in sales. Mark and Neil Gellman and The Gellman Team in St. Louis, Missouri

Brothers Mark and Neil Gellman and their 37-person team joined eXp Realty in May 2021. The Gellman Team is one of the Top 250 Realty Teams in America as ranked by RealTrends in 2019 and one of the largest teams in St. Louis. As of 2021, The Gellman Team has exceeded $1.3 billion in sales.

Brothers Mark and Neil Gellman and their 37-person team joined eXp Realty in May 2021. is one of the Top 250 Realty Teams in America as ranked by RealTrends in 2019 and one of the largest teams in St. Louis. As of 2021, The Gellman Team has exceeded $1.3 billion in sales. V Sridhar in New Delhi, India

V Sridhar and his team of more than 70 agents joined eXp India in May 2021. Sridhar has worked in the real estate industry for more than 20 years. As a digital real estate specialist and coach, he has trained more than 35,000 real estate agents.

V Sridhar and his team of more than 70 agents joined eXp India in May 2021. Sridhar has worked in the real estate industry for more than 20 years. As a digital real estate specialist and coach, he has trained more than 35,000 real estate agents. Daniel Zia and The Zia Group in Santa Barbara, California

Daniel Zia and his 20-person team chose to partner with eXp Realty in May 2021. The Zia Group focuses on luxury real estate in and around Santa Barbara and Montecito, California, and has amassed $189,888,682 in volume with 128 transactions in 2020. They are the No. 1 team for most homes sold in Santa Barbara.

and his 20-person team chose to partner with eXp Realty in May 2021. The Zia Group focuses on luxury real estate in and around Santa Barbara and Montecito, California, and has amassed $189,888,682 in volume with 128 transactions in 2020. They are the No. 1 team for most homes sold in Santa Barbara. Andresa Guidelli and The Real Estate InvestHER in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Andresa Guidelli, whose Real Estate InvestHER platform empowers women to live a financially free and balanced life on their own terms, joined eXp Realty in June 2021. She is the co-host of the “The Real Estate InvestHER Show" and co-author of the Amazon bestseller “The Only Woman in the Room: Knowledge and Inspiration from 20 Successful Real Estate Women Investors.”



About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela, Showcase IDX and SUCCESS Enterprises.

eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 60,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel and Panama, and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our new commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

MZ Group – MZ North America

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72e7e415-1491-425b-b4d4-d2f6a30dce0d