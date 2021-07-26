Growing Demand for Artificial Respiration Systems During COVID-19 Pandemic to Boost the Growth of the Oxygen Cylinder and Concentrator Market and Portable Oxygen Kit Market by 2026 – Exclusive Report By Research Dive

New York, USA, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latest reports on the global oxygen cylinder and concentrator market and global portable oxygen kit market have been added by Research Dive to its repository. The reports deliver comprehensive insights on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and future scope of the global industries, by examining important factors such as key drivers & restraints, latest trends & developments, regional market circumstances, and size & scope of the markets during the pandemic.

Research Dive estimates that-

The global oxygen cylinder and concentrator market is anticipated to garner $5,737.5 million by 2026, and rise at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 after the impact of COVD-19 pandemic.

The global portable oxygen kit market is anticipated to garner $2,871.3 million by 2026, and rise at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 after the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Current Market Scenario of the Global Portable Oxygen Kit Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global portable oxygen kit market in a positive way. In the current situation, the market has garnered a revenue of $1,655.6 million in 2020 owing to the growing demand for oxygen kits due to the massive spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. As a result, key market players are grabbing the situation as a business growth opportunity and mass producing oxygen kits to aid healthcare centers during the pandemic. For instance, in May 2021, the Phi Factory, a Hyderabad-based startup, launched a low cost oxygenerator to help COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that oxygen therapy can be used for COVID-19 infected adults with breathing difficulty. Such factors are greatly contributing to the growth of the global market.

Current Market Scenario of the Global Oxygen Cylinder and Concentrator Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global oxygen cylinder and concentrator market in a positive way. In the current situation, the market has garnered a revenue of $3,172.9 million in 2020 due to the growing demand for oxygen cylinders and concentrators from healthcare centers for treating COVID-19 patients. Besides, the rising demand for artificial respiration systems during the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the market growth. Moreover, the key market players are hugely investing to mass produce artificial respiration systems and help healthcare centers during the crisis period. For instance, in June 2021, the Odisha state government introduced doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators in Berhampur, Rourkela, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur to make sure that COVID-19 infected people do not experience shortage of oxygen supply.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the COVID-19 disaster has surged the global demand for medical oxygen and made the distribution of oxygen cylinders more urgent. The demand for oxygen has surged to 1.1 million cylinders in low to middle-income nations alone. The WHO is working in the most susceptible nations to improve the supply of oxygen. Such factors are greatly contributing to the growth of the global market.

Major Key Players

Some of the foremost players of the global oxygen cylinder and concentrator market are -

Chart Industries O2 CONCEPTS, LLC DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC Teijin Aramid Nidek Medical Products, Inc. WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES Inogen, Inc. Invacare Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V. Inova Labs Inc.

Moreover, key players leading the global portable oxygen kit market are -

O2 Concepts DeVilbiss Healthcare Inova Labs Inc. Invacare Corporation Worthington Industries Chart Industries Inogen Inc. Teijin Limited Koninklijke Philips N.V. NIDEK Medical Products Inc.

The report provides several approaches and tactics of the leading players functioning in the market such as the latest strategic plans & developments, financial performance, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis.