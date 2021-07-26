Global Digital Educational Publishing Market to Observe Noteworthy Growth Owing to Rising Adoption of Digital Educational Publishing Platforms during COVID-19 Crisis - Exclusive COVID-19 Impact Analysis [158 pages] Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global digital educational publishing market has been added by Research Dive to its offerings. As per the report, the global market is anticipated to garner $27,891.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2020 to 2027. This report is an in-depth study offering meticulous insights into the present situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new market players, shareholders, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, etc.

Download Free Sample Report of the Global Digital Educational Publishing Market: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/8354

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has positively impacted the global digital educational publishing industry.

The implementation of lockdown and transport restrictions in various regions has forced educational institutes to shut-down and adopt online mode of education. Therefore, many institutes have adopted digital learning and digital publishing platforms to deliver education, which is boosting the market growth at a rapid pace.

Check out How COVID-19 impacts the Global Digital Educational Publishing Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/8354

Factors Impacting the Market Growth

Rising adoption of smartphone devices by people worldwide is the major factor propelling the global digital educational publishing market growth. Digital educational publishing allows several foremost educational content publishers to provide a wide array of digital content that can be easily accessed via internet-enabled devices such as cell phones and tablets. These devices are reasonably priced, highly reliable, and require low maintenance. All these factors are likely to bring in novel opportunities for the market growth in the coming years. However, easy access to open-source platforms such as Google Chrome, Apache HTTP server, Mozilla Firefox, and others, that offer various online educational courses is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the global digital educational publishing market into product type, end user, and region.

Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated With The Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

Digital Textbooks Sub-Segment to Grab the Leading Share of the Market

The digital textbooks sub-segment of the product type segment is anticipated to grab highest market share by growing at a CAGR of 16.5% in the estimated period. This is mainly because of the growing adoption of digital textbooks owing to their various benefits such as reasonable prices, stress-free monitoring of students’ progress, and easy and affordable to update when required.

Check out all Information and communication technology & media Industry Reports: https://www.researchdive.com/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

K-12 Sub-Segment to Hold the Highest Share of the Market

The K-12 sub-segment of the end user segment is projected to dominate the market growth by rising at a CAGR of 16.8% in the estimated period. This is mainly owing to the growing shift from the traditional blackboard teaching method to smart technologies by schools to offer education.

North America Region to Lead the Global Market

The report analyzes the global digital educational publishing market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region market is projected to dominate the global market by surpassing $9,444.3 million by 2027, growing with 16.6% CAGR in the projected period. This is mainly because of the significant upsurge in the rate of adoption of digital educational publishing platforms and rise in the online communications due to implementation of work from home working model by various organizations in this region.

Key Market Players

1. Scholastic Corp.

2. McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

3. Georg von Holtzbrinck

4. Hachette Livre

5. Pearson

6. Cambridge University Press

7. Cengage Learning

8. John Wiley & Sons

9. Oxford University Press

10. Thomson Reuters

For instance, in September 2020, AIP Publishing, a foremost nonprofit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, launched its first digital book collection. This collection aims to help worldwide research scientists, students, and teachers discover, learn, examine, and explore.

The report also provides some of the latest winning tactics such as strategic moves & developments, business performance, product/service range, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the leading players, functioning in the global industry. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

TRENDING REPORTS WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

Quantum Computing Market https://www.researchdive.com/8332/quantum-computing-market

Mobile Value-added Services Market https://www.researchdive.com/5055/mobile-value-added-services-(mvas)-market

Natural Language Processing Market https://www.researchdive.com/5343/natural-language-processing-market