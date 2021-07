(MDLA Alert) Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Medallia; Is $34 a Fair Price?

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) ("Medallia" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Thoma Bravo.

On July 26, 2021, Medallia announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the agreement, Medallia shareholders will receive $34.00 per share in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the Medallia board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Medallia shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given one Wall Street analyst has a $56.00 price target on the stock. The 52-week high for Medallia was $48.28.

If you are a shareholder of Medallia and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation

