MAD Lions, Warner Music Spain Ink New Partnership Agreement

MADRID, Spain and TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive") (TSXV:OAM), announced today that its Spanish esports group, MAD Lions, and Warner Music Spain, part of leading record label Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) featuring artists such as Kidd Keo, Ed Sheeran and Myke Towers, are teaming up to enhance the fan experience across music, esports and video games.



This is the first agreement of its kind in Spain, with Warner Music Spain as industry pioneers in its commitment to esports and gaming in the country. Music and video games have always gone hand in hand, promoting this synergy in an organic and relevant way is integral to the brand strategy of both organizations.

“We are delighted to have music partners like Warner Music Spain join the MAD Lions family. For us it is a logical step in our strategy as a brand. Putting more emphasis on lifestyle is part of our vision as an organization and this is yet another step toward that vision,” said Vegetta777. “This partnership will allow us to create special content and fan experiences that go well beyond gaming competition, expanding and reinforcing the unique MAD Lions brand.”

“For creators, being able to use top-level music in our content is essential for optimal quality, engagement and monetization,” added Willyrex. “When we entered MAD Lions, we did it with the aim of always going one step further, and today continue that objective, with the help of a partner like Warner Music Spain.”



Sergio Méndez, Head of Artist Services & Institutional Relations, added, “For Warner Music Spain, joining MAD Lions means our entry into the territory of esports and gaming, where music is a dynamic element and will be an added value for our artists, players and fans of both worlds. We are delighted to do it hand in hand with a professional team like MAD Lions, which is achieving an impeccable esports career.”



MAD Lions Madrid just secured their spot in the league playoffs for the LVP Superliga summer split, while MAD Lions is fighting for theirs in the League of Legends LEC to defend their championship and earn a trip to the World Championships for the second year in a row.

ABOUT MAD LIONS

MAD Lions was born in 2017 as an esports club that, with its name, (MAD: Madrid; Lions: Lions of the Cybele) aims to become a world renowned team in Madrid. Almost four years later, it has become one of the most relevant clubs in the esports industry in Spain and worldwide.

Founded by Jorge Schnura and Marcos Eguillor, and with Willyrex and Vegetta777 as partners, MAD Lions competes in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC Spring Split Champions), the Superliga in Spain and as MAD Lions CS: GO in the Flashpoint League. MAD Lions represents Hispanic passion and is governed by the values of Passion for Life, Passion for Gaming.



ABOUT WARNER MUSIC SPAIN

Warner Music Spain is part of Warner Music Group, an international music content enterprise. Warner Music Spain centers its activity on discovering and developing artists, as well as on distribution and promotion. Furthermore, it is specialized in marketing its catalog through compilations and reeditions, as well as synchronizations for publicity, film and television.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Jorge Schnura, Co-Founder & President, MAD Lions

(+34) 696 190 880

jorge@madlions.com

Babak Pedram, Virtus Advisory Group Inc. (Investor Relations)

(416) 995-8651

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Joel Shaffer, Longview Communications Inc. (Public Relations)

(416) 670-6468

jshaffer@longviewcomms.ca

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter Strike:Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.﻿

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/108e02d8-75c1-4354-a71f-ff57e464c64b