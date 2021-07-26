TELUS wins Fastest Mobile Network in Canada for fifth year in a row

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians continue to rely on network connectivity throughout the pandemic and into the next phase of economic recovery, TELUS announced today that it has earned the top spot in Ookla’s 2021 Fastest Mobile Network Speedtest Awards 1 for the fifth year in a row. Independent internet speed testing expert Ookla has also named TELUS Canada’s Speedtest Award winner for mobile network speed in the first half of 2021, reinforcing its superior network speed and strength across the country.



“More than ever, Canadians value a fast, reliable connection, and the consistent recognition from independent, third-party organizations, such as U.S.-based Ookla, reinforces the superiority of TELUS’ world-leading mobile network,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “For the fifth year in a row, Ookla has ranked TELUS’ mobile network as number one in Canada, as our team, including our engineers and network innovators, work diligently to keep Canadians connected to the people and information that matter most. We are extremely proud of the many ways in which our mobile network, with its global-best speeds, is facilitating critical, transformational change in respect of health, education, teleworking, the environment and the economy. Perhaps most importantly, our world-leading networks are helping to bridge digital divides so that every member of our society has the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

Below are key highlights:

Ookla found that TELUS’ network speed outperformed all other mobile networks with a Speed Score of 85.21 Mbps, inclusive of both download and upload speeds

TELUS awarded Fastest Mobile Provider in Canada for the fifth year in a row and eighth consecutive time

Download speeds topped 88.92 Mbps in Ontario, making TELUS the Fastest Mobile Provider in the province for the fourth consecutive quarter

TELUS ranked Fastest Mobile Provider in Manitoba for the fourth consecutive quarter with a download speed of 80.79 Mbps

TELUS’ wireless and wireline networks served Canadians with the highest quality and connectivity excellence during the Covid-19 pandemic. With significantly more Canadians working and learning from home over the last 16 months, TELUS continues to invest in new technologies to further enhance our network reliability, resiliency and world-leading performance standards to ensure that our customers have a seamless, robust experience.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $240 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of our networks. Over the next three years, TELUS has committed to investing an additional $54 billion in infrastructure and operations across the country through 2024 to further support Canadians through the Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s economic recovery. In addition to the 38,000 job opportunities TELUS will create for Canadians in the next four years across our vast partner ecosystem, the deployment of 5G will create 250,000 jobs nationally and contribute $150 billion to Canada’s economy over the next 20 years.

This latest recognition from Ookla adds to the countless accolades TELUS has earned over the years in respect to its world-leading wireless network. Over the past year, TELUS was recognized by other independent industry-leading experts, including UK-based Opensignal, U.S.-based JD Power, Victoria-based Tutela and New York-based PCMag, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network superiority. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

1 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for average download speeds and Speed Score in Canada for H1 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.