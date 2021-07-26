InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) and InvestorWire (IW) to Serve as Corporate Communications Firm and Official Newswire for Sidoti & Company’s August Virtual Microcap Conference

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting companies to the investment community through 50+ brands such as InvestorWire, today announces it will be collaborating with Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”) to provide coverage for their upcoming Sidoti August Virtual Microcap Conference, set to be held in an entirely digital format Aug. 18-19, 2021.



Sidoti, a widely respected independent securities research firm specializing in small and microcap equities, has gained renown over the past two decades for their small & microcap corporate conferences. The registered broker-dealer has introduced seven investor conferences for 2021, centered around companies with market caps ranging between $100 million to $3 billion and designed to specifically target the needs of the small and microcap communities.

The upcoming Sidoti August Virtual Microcap Conference will feature a carefully curated list of approximately 50 companies drawn from a broad array of industries, including technology, clean energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, and telecommunication services. Corporations will be presented with a unique opportunity to meet with a broad array of sector-focused investors.

InvestorBrandNetwork has been engaged as the conference’s Official Corporate Communications Firm to leverage upon its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by IBN will include an article publicizing the event to be syndicated through IBN’s 5,000+ article syndication partners, an interactive portal featuring company profiles for the various companies in attendance, discounts on press releases for all participating companies, a special conference-focused email broadcast to subscribers of IBN’s various brands designed to highlight the conference, as well as featured placement of the Sidoti conference on IBN’s dedicated events page. Additionally, IBN affiliate InvestorWire (“IW”) has been engaged to serve as the event’s Official Newswire.

“We are pleased to be extending our collaboration with IBN to encompass our upcoming Sidoti August Virtual Microcap Conference,” said Peter Sidoti, Chairman and Founder of Sidoti & Company, LLC. “IBN’s multifaceted approach, which incorporates access to large investor audiences across a range of social media platforms, complements our existing outreach strategies well.”

“The Sidoti August Virtual Microcap Conference is an event we look forward to throughout the year. Sidoti’s team of professionals do a fantastic job bringing together some of North America’s most exciting companies in the microcap market. We are honored to once again play a key part in raising the visibility of this event,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for InvestorBrandNetwork.

For additional details about the Sidoti August Virtual Microcap Conference, including registration, visit https://sidoticonference.com/events.

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

