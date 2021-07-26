The Worldwide Immersion Cooling Industry is Expected to Reach $700 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersion Cooling Market by Type (Single-Phase And Two-Phase), Application (High-Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining), Cooling Fluid (Mineral Oil, Synthetic, Fluorocarbon-Based), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The immersion cooling market is projected to grow from USD 243 million in 2021 to USD 700 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2026. Increasing number of data centers and rising need for cost-effective and eco-friendly cooling solutions are expected to drive the immersion cooling market.

Advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and increased computing power and performance requirements have led to increased server rack density, thereby causing an upsurge in the amount of heat generated in data centers. However, increased retrofitting costs of existing infrastructure, coupled with the requirement for new specialized infrastructure, act as restraints for the growth of the immersion cooling market.

Single-phase type segment is projected to lead the immersion cooling market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the single-phase immersion cooling is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. In single-phase immersion cooling, the coolant never changes state, i.e., it never boils or freezes and always remains in a liquid form. The coolant gets pumped to a heat exchanger where heat is transferred to a cooler water circuit. Due to this, there are no chances of the cooling fluid getting evaporated as it does in two-phase immersion cooling technique. This is expected to drive the single-phase type segment during the forecast period.

High-performance computing is the second-largest application segment immersion cooling market.

Based on the application, the high-performance computing segment accounted for the second-largest share in the immersion cooling market. The large share can be attributed to the fact that the adoption of HPC (High Performance Computing) is gaining traction as enterprises across various industry verticals are focusing on scaling up their complex applications. This has increased the server rack densities, resulting in making conventional cooling systems redundant. This has encouraged HPC customers to switch from traditional cooling methods to immersion cooling solutions.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the immersion cooling market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the immersion cooling market from 2021 to 2026. The increasing use of technologies such as high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, edge computing, cloud computing, cryptocurrency mining, and enterprise computing, has increased the server rack and chip density. This has resulted in high demand for energy for data center cooling. The costs and logistics of conventional cooling systems have become more challenging and is forcing the data center operators to switch from traditional cooling methods to immersion cooling solutions. The market is projected to grow rapidly in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the increased demand for immersion cooling from cryptocurrency miners in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Immersion Cooling Market

4.2 Immersion Cooling Market, by Region

4.3 North America Immersion Cooling Market, by Application and Country

4.4 Immersion Cooling Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Number of Data Centers

5.1.1.2 Growing Density of Servers

5.1.1.3 Rising Need for Cost-Effective Cooling Solutions

5.1.1.4 Growing Need for Eco-Friendly Data Center Cooling Solutions

5.1.1.5 Need for Better Overclocking Potential

5.1.1.6 Increasing Demand for Compact and Noise-Free Solutions

5.1.1.7 Higher Efficiency and Versatile Design

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Requirement of Additional and Specialized Infrastructure

5.1.2.2 Susceptibility to Leakage

5.1.2.3 Slow Recognition from End-users

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Adoption in Low-Density Data Centers

5.1.3.2 Emergence of Ai, Blockchain, High-Performance Electronics, Telecom, and Other Technologies

5.1.3.3 Development of Cooling Solutions for Deployment in Harsh Environments

5.1.3.4 High-Density Cooling Requirements

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 High Investments in Existing Infrastructure

5.1.4.2 Lack of Standardization

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Evolution

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Immersion Cooling Market

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Immersion Cooling Market

5.5 Ecosystem/Market Map of Immersion Cooling Solutions

5.6 Patents Analysis

5.6.1 Introduction

5.6.2 Insights

5.7 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.8 Regulatory Landscape

5.8.1 US

5.8.2 Europe

5.8.3 China

5.8.4 Japan

5.8.5 India

5.9 Organizations Providing Standards for Data Centers

5.9.1 Introduction

5.9.1.1 American National Standards Institute

5.9.1.2 American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers

5.9.1.3 Institute for Energy and Transport of Joint Research Center of European Commission

5.9.1.4 Distributed Management Task Force

5.9.1.5 Telecommunication Industry Association

5.9.1.6 National Electrical Manufacturers Association

5.9.1.7 Canadian Standards Association Group

5.9.1.8 Underwriters Laboratory

5.9.1.9 United States Department of Energy

5.9.1.10 US Environmental Protection Agency

5.9.1.11 Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 16

5.9.1.12 International Standards Compliance

5.10 Case Studies

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.12 Value Chain Analysis

6 Immersion Cooling Market, by Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Design and Consulting

6.3 Installation and Deployment

6.4 Support and Maintenance

7 Immersion Cooling Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single-Phase Immersion Cooling

7.2.1 Single-Phase Immersion Cooling is Larger Type Segment and is Expected to Grow at Higher Growth Rate

7.3 Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

7.3.1 Two-Phase Immersion Cooling is Expensive as Compared with Single-Phase Immersion Cooling

8 Immersion Cooling Market, by Cooling Fluid

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mineral Oil

8.2.1 Corrosive Effects of Mineral Oil Are Expected to Decline the Future Demand

8.3 Fluorocarbon-Based Fluids

8.3.1 Fluorocarbon-Based Fluids Are Gaining Traction and Are Being Used in High-Performance Liquid Cooling Applications

8.4 Synthetic Fluids

8.4.1 Synthetic Blends Are the Most Superior Synthetic Fluids

8.5 Others

9 Immersion Cooling Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 High-Performance Computing

9.2.1 High-Performance Computing is the Largest Application Segment

9.3 Edge Computing

9.3.1 Edge Computing Application Segment is Gaining Traction in Oil & Gas, Defense, and Telecom Industries

9.4 Artificial Intelligence

9.4.1 Recent Developments Such as Autonomous Cars, Ar-/ Vr-Based Video Games, and Speech Recognition Are Expected to Drive the Ai Application Segment

9.5 Cryptocurrency Mining

9.5.1 Cryptocurrency Mining Application Segment is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR

9.6 Others

10 Immersion Cooling Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Key Players' Strategies/Right to Win

11.1.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Immersion Cooling Vendors

11.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

11.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.3.1 Star

11.3.2 Pervasive

11.3.3 Emerging Leader

11.3.4 Participant

11.4 Competitive Benchmarking

11.4.1 Product Footprint

11.4.2 Application Footprint

11.4.3 Regional Footprint

11.4.4 Offerings Footprint

11.5 Competitive Scenario and Trends

11.5.1 Product Launches

11.5.2 Deals

11.5.3 Others

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Companies

12.1.1 Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

12.1.2 Submer

12.1.3 Asperitas

12.1.4 Liquidstack

12.1.5 Midas Green Technologies

12.1.6 Fujitsu

12.1.7 Iceotope Technologies Limited

12.1.8 Liquidcool Solutions

12.1.9 Dug Technology

12.1.10 Dcx - the Liquid Cooling Company

12.1.11 Exascaler Inc.

12.1.12 Sixtyonec Technology Corporation

12.1.13 Engineered Fluids

12.1.14 Tk-Svyaz

12.1.15 Teimmers

13 Appendix

