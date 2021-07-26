Fortem Technologies and URSA Announce Webinar: Understanding And Minimizing The Risk Of Drone Swarms

Pleasant Grove, Utah, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortem Technologies, leaders in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, will host a free webinar on drone swarms. Fortem Vice President of Solutions, Gary Watson will be joined by David Kovar, Founder and CEO of URSA Inc., to discuss the short term and long term threats of drone swarms and how to implement tactics to minimize the risk and maximize awareness and protection.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

“Drone swarms are more prominent now than ever before, and it’s important to have a clear understanding of both the risks they present as well as solutions to the issue,” said Gary Watson. “I look forward to addressing both threats and solutions with David, leveraging his knowledge and expertise to provide insights for our listeners.”

David Kovar founded the practice of UAV forensics in 2015 and is one of the leading practitioners in the country. He has worked in digital forensics and cyber security since the mid 90’s and also led EY’s U.S. incident response program. Kovar is currently the founder and CEO of URSA, an unmanned system risk company, where he is focused on autonomous systems. He’s on the CompTIA Drone Council primarily to promote new drone standards and best practices, develop a strong relationship with the FAA to ensure all board information and advice is held to a high standard, and articulate future cases and potential for drone use.

The key takeaways registrants will get from this webinar include:

Identifying what kinds of swarms are possible today and in the near future

An understanding on why drone swarms exist

How to minimize or eliminate risk of a drone swarm

Please visit this link to register. The webinar will also be available on-demand for all registrants.

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end to end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors and defends the world’s venues, infrastructures, cities, and regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world’s airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners and others. For more information visit fortemtech.com