nextSource Appoints New Vice President of Human Resources

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource announced today Catherine Peglow has joined nextSource as Vice President of Human Resources. In this role, Ms. Peglow will serve as a member of the executive team and be responsible for employee relations, talent management and acquisition programs, succession planning, compensation, legal compliance, and support for implementation of the Company’s mission and strategy. She will assume this role effective immediately.



“We are pleased to welcome Catherine to the nextSource team. She brings a wealth of strategic, functional, and operational experience to her new role of providing leadership in the planning and implementation of quality-based, integrated human resources programs,” commented Catherine Candland, Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Peglow comes to nextSource with a rich blend of experiences, having held senior positions in Human Resources disciplines of talent acquisition, talent development, governance, fiduciary responsibilities, and diversity and inclusion. Most recently she led the Contingency Workforce Program at one of the nation’s leading universities. As an attorney, she has also held positions with the North Carolina Bar Association as well as serving as a general counsel to several public and private organizations.

“This is an exciting next step in my career,” stated Ms. Peglow. “I look forward to the opportunity to forge an impactful Human Resources organization that contributes to the Company’s priorities of employee stewardship, preparing for the future of work, and the wellbeing and belonging of the extended nextSource community."

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Statement of Work based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 20 years’ experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results and continuous growth. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com.

