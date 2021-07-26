(ATIP) ATI Physical Therapy Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) ("ATI" or the "Company").



On June 16, 2021, ATI completed its business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC II"), a special purpose acquisition company.

On July 26, 2021, ATI reported its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2021. Net operating revenue was $164.0 million, compared to $149.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The Company also announced it was lowering guidance for the balance of the fiscal year.

Following this news, ATI's shares fell over 35% in early morning trading on July 26, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an ATI shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

[ click here to join this action ].



