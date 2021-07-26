AdColony Again Named “Best Mobile Ad Network” by Adweek Readers

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdColony, a Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) company and the in-app marketplace for brands, is humbled and proud to accept the award for “Best Mobile Ad Network” from the 2021 Adweek Readers’ Choice: Best of Tech awards. The industry-renowned trade publication asked its readers to recognize the top providers of advertising and marketing technology for the third time. AdColony was previously awarded the same accolade during the inaugural awards in 2019.



“AdColony made huge progress in 2020 as our focus on personal relationships and transparency in the face of last year’s industry wide uncertainty helped us deliver outstanding results for clients across the board,” said Jude O’Connor, AdColony’s chief revenue officer. “This award is another vote of confidence from brands and agencies acknowledging that we listen to what’s important and they trust us to enable their successful relationships with clients and consumers, now and into the future.”

“Adweek’s readers are a knowledgeable, experienced group and represent our core client,” O’Connor continued. “To receive this accolade again is a testament to all of the hard work put in every day by our teams around the globe.”

"AdColony has been a trusted partner of Horizon for many years," said Alexander Stone, SVP of advanced video and agency partnerships at Horizon Media, "They are a go-to resource for our mobile marketplace needs and a foundational piece for in-app inventory across our digital activations. We are excited to see AdColony receive this recognition and look forward to having them three-peat in 2022."

AdColony emerged humble but victorious after a multi-week voting process, with over 10,000 votes from Adweek’s readership of leading brands and agencies. Other finalists in the Adweek 2021 Readers' Choice: Best of Tech Awards this year were Applovin, Facebook Audience Network, Google Admob, and Kargo.

“It was an honor to be considered a finalist alongside other industry leaders,” commented Jonathan Harrop, AdColony’s vice president of global marketing & communications, “but the votes clearly show our personal and professional touch sets AdColony apart from our programmatic partners when it comes to mobile.”

The Readers’ Choice award indicates strong support from the advertising and marketing community at large, and AdColony plans to sustain its positive brand reputation by providing ongoing value for brand advertisers through award-winning creative executions and strong relationships.

“We are so pleased to see AdColony recognized for all their hard work and dedication to their clients’ successes,” said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine. “One of the main things that attracted us to buy AdColony was their sticky relationships with brands and agencies, and this recognition reflects that. It underscores the thesis they bring to our combined offering. We’re thrilled to create an end-to-end mobile advertising experience with Fyber and Appreciate that removes friction and delivers an outstanding return for all of our partners.”

About AdColony

AdColony, part of Digital Turbine’s leading independent mobile growth and monetization platform, drives business outcomes that matter for brands & agencies expanding their reach with the power of mobile, and helping app publishers grow via monetization and user acquisition tools. AdColony has a reach of more than 1.5 billion monthly users across the globe and is known for its award-winning video creative, with cutting-edge ad engagement innovations like Instant-Play™, Aurora™ HD Video, Playables, and more.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMs. By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization.

The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Singapore, Tel Aviv and other cities serving top agency, app developer and advertising markets.

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979 and owned by Shamrock Capital since 2020, Adweek boasts award-winning coverage that reaches an engaged audience of more than 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their job better.

Media Contact:



Kaitlyn DeSimone

Blast PR on behalf of AdColony

adcolony@blastpr.com

919-606-8281