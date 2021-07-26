Worldwide Construction Management Software Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Management Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the construction management software market and it is poised to grow by $ 630.51 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report on the construction management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing requirements for large-scale project management, reduction in the design time, and growth of the global construction market.



The construction management software market analysis includes the end-user and deployment segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the integration of construction management software estimation and accounting software as one of the prime reasons driving the construction management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of cloud-based construction management software and the application of lean management in construction management will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on construction management software market covers the following areas:

Construction management software market sizing

Construction management software market forecast

Construction management software market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction management software market vendors that include Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., ConstructConnect Inc., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, and Trimble Inc. Also, the construction management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

Computer Methods International Corp.

ConstructConnect Inc.

Odoo SA

Oracle Corp.

Procore Technologies Inc.

Sage Group Plc

Trimble Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mtusul