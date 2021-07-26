Worldwide Construction Management Software Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Management Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the construction management software market and it is poised to grow by $ 630.51 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report on the construction management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing requirements for large-scale project management, reduction in the design time, and growth of the global construction market.
The construction management software market analysis includes the end-user and deployment segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the integration of construction management software estimation and accounting software as one of the prime reasons driving the construction management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of cloud-based construction management software and the application of lean management in construction management will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on construction management software market covers the following areas:
- Construction management software market sizing
- Construction management software market forecast
- Construction management software market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction management software market vendors that include Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., ConstructConnect Inc., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, and Trimble Inc. Also, the construction management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Autodesk Inc.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- Buildertrend Solutions Inc.
- Computer Methods International Corp.
- ConstructConnect Inc.
- Odoo SA
- Oracle Corp.
- Procore Technologies Inc.
- Sage Group Plc
- Trimble Inc.
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
