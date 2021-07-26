Haven Salon: How This St Louis Hair Salon Found Itself Being Featured in Hit TV Show ‘Love After Lockup’

Brentwood, MO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When scouting for locations, TV production companies are very particular. And despite being one of the top reviewed hair salons in all of St. Louis, the stylists at Haven Salon were still very pleasantly surprised to hear that their spot was requested to be featured on the hit tv show ‘Love After Lockup’.

The TV show is can’t-look-away material. Following couples who are yet to meet because one of them is in prison, they capture their journey on camera. From untrusting family members, secret back stories, and a splash of romance, the couples learn whether love stories that begin via pen pal websites can thrive after lockup.

Below, we look at how this St Louis hair salon found itself being featured in the hit TV show, and what impact it’s had on their already reputable business:

The initial contact from the producer at Sharp Entertainment

When there’s new appointment requests at Haven Salon, the hair salon in St Louis MO, it’s usually a customer booking their next hair or beauty appointment. However, this time it was different. On the other end was a producer from Sharp Entertainment, who are well known for creating globally known reality TV shows such as 90 Day Finance and Man vs Food.

The producer said they wanted to use Haven Salon as a location for their show, Love After Lockup. The wonders of Instagram introduced the producer to the salon, who commented that in the photos posted on social media, the salon always looked pristine.

Why Haven Salon as a location?

Aside from the Instagram photos that brought the salon to the attention of Sharp Entertainment, generally they had their heart set on using Haven as a location spot because:

They loved the aesthetics of the salon

There were lots of plants, making it feel fresh, natural, and colorful

There was a great amount of natural lighting (perfect for customers and TV production!)

Tina, who owns Haven Salon having previously worked at a popular hair salon in Webster Groves, was overjoyed to hear the hard work she’d put into the service and interior décor was paying off. This was a great way to promote their location and their multi-sensory experience.

The episode Haven Salon featured in, following the journey of Stan and Lisa

Love After Lockup follows the journey of six couples. One such couple was Stan, a retired millionaire who was full of life but lonely after his wife had passed in 2012, and Lisa, a young attractive woman looking for love.

Stan believes in love at first sight, but unfortunately for him, he only met Lisa once before she was locked up. After a year and a half, Lisa was free, and they reconnected, falling in love all over again.

Despite 30 years between them, their connection while Lisa was incarcerated never dwindled. However, their journey won’t be a straightforward one, with Lisa having received a startling call from her son and tensions rising between her and her family.

How has being featured in a hit TV show impacted business for Haven Salon?

The salon is the pride and joy of Tina, owner, and founder. Before being featured on the show, it was one of the top reviewed as the best hair salon in St. Louis. They offer an experience rather than just a service, taking the time to truly listen to their customers wants, wishes, needs and requirements. Their goal was and continues to be for you to leave the hair salon looking your most gorgeous self and feeling a sense of rest and rejuvenation.

Now that the filming has finished and the initial episodes have aired, Haven Salon has been buzzing with calls and compliments. They are regarded as one of the best barbers in St Louis and the business continues to thrive.





More Information:

At Haven Salon, we want you to be kinder to yourself. From aromatherapy, to music, to epic crown massages, take in an all-encompassing, sensory experience. Each element of your appointment is designed to relax and re-energize. And of course, be assured that we use only the best organic and non-toxic products on your hair. When you visit Haven Salon, there’s no limit to how radiant, alive and irresistible you’ll feel. Learn more via the website: https://havensalonstl.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/haven-salon-how-this-st-louis-hair-salon-found-itself-being-featured-in-hit-tv-show-love-after-lockup/