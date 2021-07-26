Global Automated Guided Vehicle Software Market to 2025 - Featuring Daifuku, Honeywell International and KUKA Among Others

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market and it is poised to grow by $ 284.65 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report on the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing e-commerce industry, the need to improve warehouse operational efficiency, and digital transformation.



The automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the advent of integrated Industry 4.0 with IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of fulfillment centers worldwide and increasing demand for data integration and visual analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market covers the following areas:

Automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market sizing

Automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market forecast

Automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market vendors that include Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, Kollmorgen Corp., KUKA AG, Oceaneering International Inc., SSI SCHAEFER Group, TGW LOGISTICS GROUP GmbH, and Toyota Industries Corp. Also, the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

In-built vehicle software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Integrated software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

6. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

7. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

8. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corp.

KION GROUP AG

Kollmorgen Corp.

KUKA AG

Oceaneering International Inc.

SSI SCHAEFER Group

TGW LOGISTICS GROUP GmbH

Toyota Industries Corp.

9. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dtywrw