Global $200+ Billion Coffee Shops Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee Shops - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Coffee Shops Market to Reach $201.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coffee Shops estimated at US$156.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$201.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Coffee, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$123 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Products segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $35 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

The Coffee Shops market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Crisis Leaves Coffee Shops Struggling to Contain Operating Losses

Strategies Adopted by Coffee Shops to Remain Relevant

Retail Chain Demand Ebbs following Spike in First Quarter Sales

Coffee Shops: An Overview

Coffee Industry Dynamics

Coffee: Fast Facts

Noteworthy Coffee Facts of Major Coffee Markets

An Insight into Origins of Coffee

Coffee Varieties

Types of Coffees

Coffee Waves: Tracking the Evolution of Coffee Industry

Coffee Production Landscape

Brazil Dominates Global Coffee Production

Surging Output & Receding Demand amid COVID-19 Jolts Coffee Industry

Major Coffee Producing Regions/Countries: Snapshot Profiles

Europe Leads Global Coffee Consumption

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 269 Featured)

Costa Coffee

Cafe Coffee Day

Caffe Nero

CaffeRitazza

Caribou Coffee Company

Coffee Beanery

Coffee Republic

Dutch Bros Coffee

Gloria Jean`s Coffees International Pty .Ltd.

McCafe

Peet`s Coffee

Second Cup Coffee Co.

Starbucks Corporation

Tim Hortons, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Coffee Shops Shift to Drive-thru & Contactless Pick-up Options to Re-Energize Business and Stay Viable during COVID-19

Online Orders Gain Traction

Hygiene Trends Redefine Coffee Shop Business

Contact-less Machines and Robots Address the Shifting Consumer Mindset

Emergence of Innovative Coffee Brewing Methods

Coffee Experience to be Redefine Designs

Changing Consumption and Spending Patterns

Coffee shops to Remain Workplaces for Digital Nomads

Going forwards Working Customers to Drive More Traffic to Coffee Shops

Youngsters and Millennials Alter the Growth Patterns at Coffee Shops

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2019

Generation Z Emerge as Influential Coffee Buying Demographic

Coffee Tourism, Gourmet Coffee and Preference for Specialty Coffee Stay Unmuted

Consumer Preference for Premium Products Fuels Growth in Specialty Coffee Shops Market

New Beverage Concepts Influence Coffee Shops

Snapchilled & Healthy Coffees

Brands Focus on Innovations in Foam Art

Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives Take Center Stage

Emergence of Innovative Coffee Brewing Methods

Coffee Shops Resort to Novel Promotional Strategies

Impact of Rising Popularity of Tea & Efforts to Alienate from Disposable Cups

Coffee Shops Eye Waste Reduction Strategy to Earn Customer Loyalty

Recycling Paper Cups Remains Formidable Challenge

Efforts to Engage in Circular Economy through Waste Reduction

Encouraging Use of Reusable Cups

Using Spent Coffee Grounds

Targeting Energy Savings

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents a Serious Blow to 'American Coffee Culture

Coffee Culture in the US :A Review

Recent Coffee Trends Summarized

Millennials and Generation Z: The Most Attractive Consumer Groups for Coffee Shops

Distribution Channels: Specialty Coffee Shops Dominate the Scenario

Competitive Landscape

Consolidation Activity Continues to Influence Coffee Shop Operators

CANADA

Market Overview

Specialty Coffee: Among the Most Favored Beverages

Leading Coffee Franchises

Market Analytics

JAPAN

Market Overview

Rising Popularity of Fresh Ground Coffee Bodes Well for the Market

Market Analytics

CHINA

Market Overview

Urban Sprawl & Expanding Middle Class Bode Well for Market Expansion

Quality of Produce Drive Chinese Coffee Production

Competition

US Coffee Chains Enjoy Significant Popularity

EUROPE

European Coffee Shops Market

Specialty Coffee Shops Gain Traction

Competitive Scenario: Leading Retail Coffee Shop Chains

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

COVID-19 Crisis & BREXIT Woes Impede Momentum in the UK Coffee Shops Market

Coffee Shops in the UK: An Overview

Youngsters Choose Coffee Over Tea

Competition

Leading Branded Coffee Chains in the UK: Ranked by Number of Stores for 2019

SPAIN

Characterized by Sound Coffee Culture

RUSSIA

Coffee Shops Market Faces the Brunt of COVID-19 Crisis

Market Overview

Russian Coffee Shop Chains Expand International Presence

Market Analytics

REST OF EUROPE

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

Greece

Ireland

Sweden

The Netherlands

Turkey

Market Analytics

ASIA-PACIFIC

Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Coffee Shop Culture

AUSTRALIA

Impact of COVID-19 on Future Coffee Consumption

A Major Market for Coffee Shops in Asia-Pacific

INDIA

COVID-19 Chokes Domestic Demand and Exports of India Coffee

Future Prospects

Competitive Landscape

Market Share of Leading Coffee Chains in India: 2019

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Colombia

Costa Rica

Guatemala

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Demand for Speciality Coffee on Rise

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 269

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s62dtn



