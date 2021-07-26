Global $200+ Billion Coffee Shops Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee Shops - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Coffee Shops Market to Reach $201.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coffee Shops estimated at US$156.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$201.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Coffee, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$123 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Products segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $35 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Coffee Shops market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Crisis Leaves Coffee Shops Struggling to Contain Operating Losses
- Strategies Adopted by Coffee Shops to Remain Relevant
- Retail Chain Demand Ebbs following Spike in First Quarter Sales
- Coffee Shops: An Overview
- Coffee Industry Dynamics
- Coffee: Fast Facts
- Noteworthy Coffee Facts of Major Coffee Markets
- An Insight into Origins of Coffee
- Coffee Varieties
- Types of Coffees
- Coffee Waves: Tracking the Evolution of Coffee Industry
- Coffee Production Landscape
- Brazil Dominates Global Coffee Production
- Surging Output & Receding Demand amid COVID-19 Jolts Coffee Industry
- Major Coffee Producing Regions/Countries: Snapshot Profiles
- Europe Leads Global Coffee Consumption
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 269 Featured)
- Costa Coffee
- Cafe Coffee Day
- Caffe Nero
- CaffeRitazza
- Caribou Coffee Company
- Coffee Beanery
- Coffee Republic
- Dutch Bros Coffee
- Gloria Jean`s Coffees International Pty .Ltd.
- McCafe
- Peet`s Coffee
- Second Cup Coffee Co.
- Starbucks Corporation
- Tim Hortons, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Coffee Shops Shift to Drive-thru & Contactless Pick-up Options to Re-Energize Business and Stay Viable during COVID-19
- Online Orders Gain Traction
- Hygiene Trends Redefine Coffee Shop Business
- Contact-less Machines and Robots Address the Shifting Consumer Mindset
- Emergence of Innovative Coffee Brewing Methods
- Coffee Experience to be Redefine Designs
- Changing Consumption and Spending Patterns
- Coffee shops to Remain Workplaces for Digital Nomads
- Going forwards Working Customers to Drive More Traffic to Coffee Shops
- Youngsters and Millennials Alter the Growth Patterns at Coffee Shops
- Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
- Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2019
- Generation Z Emerge as Influential Coffee Buying Demographic
- Coffee Tourism, Gourmet Coffee and Preference for Specialty Coffee Stay Unmuted
- Consumer Preference for Premium Products Fuels Growth in Specialty Coffee Shops Market
- New Beverage Concepts Influence Coffee Shops
- Snapchilled & Healthy Coffees
- Brands Focus on Innovations in Foam Art
- Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives Take Center Stage
- Emergence of Innovative Coffee Brewing Methods
- Coffee Shops Resort to Novel Promotional Strategies
- Impact of Rising Popularity of Tea & Efforts to Alienate from Disposable Cups
- Coffee Shops Eye Waste Reduction Strategy to Earn Customer Loyalty
- Recycling Paper Cups Remains Formidable Challenge
- Efforts to Engage in Circular Economy through Waste Reduction
- Encouraging Use of Reusable Cups
- Using Spent Coffee Grounds
- Targeting Energy Savings
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- COVID-19 Pandemic Dents a Serious Blow to 'American Coffee Culture
- Coffee Culture in the US :A Review
- Recent Coffee Trends Summarized
- Millennials and Generation Z: The Most Attractive Consumer Groups for Coffee Shops
- Distribution Channels: Specialty Coffee Shops Dominate the Scenario
- Competitive Landscape
- Consolidation Activity Continues to Influence Coffee Shop Operators
CANADA
- Market Overview
- Specialty Coffee: Among the Most Favored Beverages
- Leading Coffee Franchises
- Market Analytics
JAPAN
- Market Overview
- Rising Popularity of Fresh Ground Coffee Bodes Well for the Market
- Market Analytics
CHINA
- Market Overview
- Urban Sprawl & Expanding Middle Class Bode Well for Market Expansion
- Quality of Produce Drive Chinese Coffee Production
- Competition
- US Coffee Chains Enjoy Significant Popularity
EUROPE
- European Coffee Shops Market
- Specialty Coffee Shops Gain Traction
- Competitive Scenario: Leading Retail Coffee Shop Chains
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
- COVID-19 Crisis & BREXIT Woes Impede Momentum in the UK Coffee Shops Market
- Coffee Shops in the UK: An Overview
- Youngsters Choose Coffee Over Tea
- Competition
- Leading Branded Coffee Chains in the UK: Ranked by Number of Stores for 2019
SPAIN
- Characterized by Sound Coffee Culture
RUSSIA
- Coffee Shops Market Faces the Brunt of COVID-19 Crisis
- Market Overview
- Russian Coffee Shop Chains Expand International Presence
- Market Analytics
REST OF EUROPE
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Finland
- Greece
- Ireland
- Sweden
- The Netherlands
- Turkey
- Market Analytics
ASIA-PACIFIC
- Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Coffee Shop Culture
AUSTRALIA
- Impact of COVID-19 on Future Coffee Consumption
- A Major Market for Coffee Shops in Asia-Pacific
INDIA
- COVID-19 Chokes Domestic Demand and Exports of India Coffee
- Future Prospects
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Share of Leading Coffee Chains in India: 2019
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Guatemala
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- Demand for Speciality Coffee on Rise
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 269
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s62dtn