Sheshegwaning First Nation Creates Custom Mobile Communications App for Pandemic Response & Vital Community Messaging

SHESHEGWANING, Ontario, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the interest of providing immediate and accessible communications to their members, particularly while social distancing measures are still in place, Sheshegwaning First Nation’s Band Administration has partnered with Aivia Design & Technology Engineering to produce a custom mobile application.



The app is capable of sending news updates, announcements, event information, important documents, and emergency notifications directly to members’ devices using push notifications that can be tapped to access more information. The technology also allows Band Administration to collect information directly from their membership using fillable forms and surveys.

When asked for comment, Chief Dean Roy explained why Sheshegwaning First Nation has decided to develop their own app: “The Covid pandemic and accompanying lockdown measures presented us with a strong reason to move more of our communications online. We need to be able to reach our members with vital information no matter where they are, at any time. This is particularly crucial now with ongoing updates about COVID safety measures and vaccines needing to be distributed.”

The official Sheshegwaning First Nation app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Sheshegwaning First Nation

Approximately 112 kilometres west of Little Current, on the northern shoreline of Manitoulin Island, Sheshegwaning First Nation is a community of the Odawa Nation of Anishnaabek and spans 10,124 acres of forests and lakes. Speaking both Nishnaabemwin and English, Sheshegwaning’s population numbers 419 as of 2013, split between on-reserve and off-reserve members.

Media Contact:

Nicole Bush

705-283-3030

nicole@sheshegwaning.org

