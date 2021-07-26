Worldwide Architectural Paint Industry to 2029 - Look at Water and Solvent Based Paints

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Architectural Paint Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the global market for architectural paint. For the purposes of this study, "architectural paint" refers to interior and exterior paint products used in building construction markets, including water- and solvent-based paints, primers, stains, and sealers. White washes and distempers, factory-applied coatings, industrial maintenance coatings, and products used to maintain infrastructure are excluded from the scope. Also excluded are paint thinners, solvents, plasters, and adhesives and sealants.

Markets broken out in this study include:

Rew residential construction

Residential remodel and repaint

Nonresidential construction

Paint formulations broken out in the study include:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Additionally, demand is broken out by end-user:

DIY (do-it-yourself)/consumer

Professional

Historical data (2009, 2014, and 2019) are reported in metric tons, with forecasts provided for 2024 and 2029. The term "demand" actually refers to "apparent consumption", and is defined as production (also referred to variously as "shipments", "output", or "supply") from a country's domestic manufacturing facilities plus imports minus exports. It is used interchangeably with the terms "market", "sales", and "consumption". In many cases, coatings production data were converted from gallons or liters based on estimates of the average weight.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. About This Report

Report Details

Study Scope & Product Description

3. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Overview

Impact on the Economy

Impact on the Construction Industry

Impact on Architectural Paint Industry

4. Overview

Historical Market Trends

Demand by Region

Leading Country Markets

Demand by Formulation

Water- vs. Solvent-Based Formulations

Water-Based Formulations

Solvent-Based Formulations

Sustainability Trends

Volatile Organic Compounds

Recycling & Recycled Content

Biobased Materials & Renewable Resources

Market Share & Leading Producers

5. Markets & End Users

Demand by Market

Residential Buildings Overview

New Residential Buildings

Residential Remodel & Repaint

Nonresidential Buildings

Demand by End User

Professional

DIY/Consumer

6. North America

North America: Architectural Paint Market Size

North America: Demand by Country

United States

United States: Architectural Paint Market Size

United States: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User

Mexico

Mexico: Architectural Paint Market Size

Mexico: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User

Canada

Canada: Architectural Paint Market Size

Canada: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User

7. Central & South America

Central & South America: Architectural Paint Market Size

Central & South America: Demand by Country

Brazil

Brazil: Architectural Paint Market Size

Brazil: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User

Other Central & South America

Other Central & South America: Architectural Paint Market Size

Other Central & South America: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User

8. Western Europe

Western Europe: Architectural Paint Market Size

Western Europe: Demand by Country

Germany

Germany: Architectural Paint Market Size

Germany: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User

United Kingdom

United Kingdom: Architectural Paint Market Size

United Kingdom: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User

France

France: Architectural Paint Market Size

France: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User

Italy

Italy: Architectural Paint Market Size

Italy: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User

Spain

Spain: Architectural Paint Market Size

Spain: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User

Other Western Europe

Other Western Europe: Architectural Paint Market Size

Other Western Europe: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User

9. Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe: Architectural Paint Market Size

Eastern Europe: Demand by Country

Russia

Russia: Architectural Paint Market Size

Russia: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User

Poland

Poland: Architectural Paint Market Size

Poland: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User

Other Eastern Europe

Other Eastern Europe: Architectural Paint Market Size

Other Eastern Europe: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User

10. Asia/Pacific

Asia/Pacific: Architectural Paint Market Size

Asia/Pacific: Demand by Country

China

China: Architectural Paint Market Size

China: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User

India

India: Architectural Paint Market Size

India: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User

Indonesia

Indonesia: Architectural Paint Market Size

Indonesia: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User

Japan

Japan: Architectural Paint Market Size

Japan: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End-User

South Korea

South Korea: Architectural Paint Market Size

South Korea: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End-User

Thailand

Thailand: Architectural Paint Market Size

Thailand: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End-User

Other Asia/Pacific

Other Asia/Pacific: Architectural Paint Market Size

Other Asia/Pacific: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End-User

11. Africa/Mideast

Africa/Mideast: Architectural Paint Market Size

Africa/Mideast: Demand by Country

Turkey

Turkey: Architectural Paint Market Size

Turkey: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End-User

Other Africa/Mideast

Other Africa/Mideast: Architectural Paint Market Size

Other Africa/Mideast: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End-User

12. Appendix

