Worldwide Architectural Paint Industry to 2029 - Look at Water and Solvent Based Paints

This study analyzes the global market for architectural paint. For the purposes of this study, "architectural paint" refers to interior and exterior paint products used in building construction markets, including water- and solvent-based paints, primers, stains, and sealers. White washes and distempers, factory-applied coatings, industrial maintenance coatings, and products used to maintain infrastructure are excluded from the scope. Also excluded are paint thinners, solvents, plasters, and adhesives and sealants.
Markets broken out in this study include:
- Rew residential construction
- Residential remodel and repaint
- Nonresidential construction
Paint formulations broken out in the study include:
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
Additionally, demand is broken out by end-user:
- DIY (do-it-yourself)/consumer
- Professional
Historical data (2009, 2014, and 2019) are reported in metric tons, with forecasts provided for 2024 and 2029. The term "demand" actually refers to "apparent consumption", and is defined as production (also referred to variously as "shipments", "output", or "supply") from a country's domestic manufacturing facilities plus imports minus exports. It is used interchangeably with the terms "market", "sales", and "consumption". In many cases, coatings production data were converted from gallons or liters based on estimates of the average weight.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Report Details
- Study Scope & Product Description
3. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Overview
- Impact on the Economy
- Impact on the Construction Industry
- Impact on Architectural Paint Industry
4. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- Demand by Region
- Leading Country Markets
- Demand by Formulation
- Water- vs. Solvent-Based Formulations
- Water-Based Formulations
- Solvent-Based Formulations
- Sustainability Trends
- Volatile Organic Compounds
- Recycling & Recycled Content
- Biobased Materials & Renewable Resources
- Market Share & Leading Producers
5. Markets & End Users
- Demand by Market
- Residential Buildings Overview
- New Residential Buildings
- Residential Remodel & Repaint
- Nonresidential Buildings
- Demand by End User
- Professional
- DIY/Consumer
6. North America
- North America: Architectural Paint Market Size
- North America: Demand by Country
- United States
- United States: Architectural Paint Market Size
- United States: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User
- Mexico
- Mexico: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Mexico: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User
- Canada
- Canada: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Canada: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User
7. Central & South America
- Central & South America: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Central & South America: Demand by Country
- Brazil
- Brazil: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Brazil: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User
- Other Central & South America
- Other Central & South America: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Other Central & South America: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User
8. Western Europe
- Western Europe: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Western Europe: Demand by Country
- Germany
- Germany: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Germany: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User
- United Kingdom
- United Kingdom: Architectural Paint Market Size
- United Kingdom: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User
- France
- France: Architectural Paint Market Size
- France: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User
- Italy
- Italy: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Italy: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User
- Spain
- Spain: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Spain: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User
- Other Western Europe
- Other Western Europe: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Other Western Europe: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User
9. Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Eastern Europe: Demand by Country
- Russia
- Russia: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Russia: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User
- Poland
- Poland: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Poland: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User
- Other Eastern Europe
- Other Eastern Europe: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Other Eastern Europe: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User
10. Asia/Pacific
- Asia/Pacific: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Asia/Pacific: Demand by Country
- China
- China: Architectural Paint Market Size
- China: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User
- India
- India: Architectural Paint Market Size
- India: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User
- Indonesia
- Indonesia: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Indonesia: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End User
- Japan
- Japan: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Japan: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End-User
- South Korea
- South Korea: Architectural Paint Market Size
- South Korea: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End-User
- Thailand
- Thailand: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Thailand: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End-User
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Other Asia/Pacific: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Other Asia/Pacific: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End-User
11. Africa/Mideast
- Africa/Mideast: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Africa/Mideast: Demand by Country
- Turkey
- Turkey: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Turkey: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End-User
- Other Africa/Mideast
- Other Africa/Mideast: Architectural Paint Market Size
- Other Africa/Mideast: Demand by Formulation, Market, & End-User
12. Appendix
