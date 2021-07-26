Hootsuite Welcomes Maggie Lower as Chief Marketing Officer

Vancouver, BC, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite, the leader in social media management solutions, is pleased to announce that Maggie Lower joined the company today as Chief Marketing Officer. In her role as a key member of Hootsuite’s executive leadership team, Maggie will own the brand's overall global strategy, demand generation, communications, and events.

“As I searched for a CMO to join the company to help drive this phase of growth, I knew I was looking for a modern marketer,” said Tom Keiser, CEO of Hootsuite. “Maggie is exactly that. She has spent her career combining both the art and science of marketing to drive exceptional results for global brands and I look forward to working with her as we rapidly grow and transform our company and this industry.”

With a marketing career spanning more than two decades, and various industries including financial services, staffing and technology, Maggie has established herself as an exceptional business and thought leader. Prior to joining Hootsuite, Maggie was the Global Chief Marketing Officer at Cision, the first Chief Marketing Officer at TrueBlue, has held marketing leadership roles at Alight and Aon Hewitt, and spent 15 years at Bank of America, building world class marketing teams.



“Hootsuite is an iconic brand that forged a category—they anticipated how people would connect with the world well before social media became part of the household vernacular,” said Maggie Lower. “I’m honored to join this incredibly talented, purpose-driven leadership team that is bringing global communities together as we navigate one of the most dynamic economic periods in history.”

Maggie volunteers as a member of the Peer 150 Marketing Advisory Board, serves as an executive mentor for The Marketing Academy US, helping develop and nurture top talent within the Marketing, Advertising, and Communications industries, and is a leader in The Collective, an LGBTQIA+ executive forum striving to create more connectivity in the workplace to drive diversity, equity and inclusion. She is an executive mentor in the Berlin-based Rahm Group, supporting LGBT+ professionals aspiring to C-level roles, and has been named to OUTstanding’s Top 100 Global Executives List for three consecutive years.

“Maggie is not only a talented marketing and business executive, she is a true community leader who exudes empathy and warmth—we are all so happy to welcome her to the Hootsuite nest,” added Keiser.

