DecisionLink Named 2021 Sammys Award Winner for Product of the Year

ATLANTA, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DecisionLink today announced that it was named a 2021 Sammys winner in the very small company product of the year category for its ValueCloud® platform, the first and leading enterprise-class solution for automating and scaling customer value management (CVM). Formerly known as the Sales and Marketing Technology Awards, the Sammys recognize technologies and organizations that help companies connect and collaborate with prospects and customers.



“We are honored to be recognized as a 2021 Sammys award winner,” said DecisionLink CEO Tim Page. “It is especially meaningful to win the award for sales and marketing technology because ValueCloud® is transforming the way in which companies earn, retain, and expand customer relationships. ValueCloud®’s scalable, technology-powered approach to CVM is powering a rapid growth in the discipline, turning sales and customer success relationships into value-based conversations that result in customers for life.”

Since its founding, DecisionLink has transformed the traditionally time and labor-intensive processes of business case development and overall value-based customer engagement into an automated and scalable, self-service discipline through the launch of its award-winning ValueCloud® platform.

ValueCloud® transforms customer value into a strategic asset, enabling commercial team members to automatically establish and communicate the value of their offerings through a variety of brandable assets and web-based experiences, and do so at any stage of the customer journey, including renewal time. The business impacts of elevating conversations through quantified value are vast and include win rate increases of 20-30%, discount reductions of 10-15%, secured annual recurring revenues at ~120%, and accelerated deal velocity of 20-30%, as well as a host of other benefits.

As the foundation for a modern, secure, and scalable enterprise-wide CVM program, ValueCloud® has quickly grown and been deployed by organizations of all sizes and across various industries, including companies like CrowdStrike, NCR, DocuSign, Marketo, VMware, Verint, and more. Businesses use ValueCloud® to realize significant revenue growth, reduced churn, and increased customer lifetime value.

“We are proud to reward and recognize DecisionLink for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”

In addition to winning the Sammys, DecisionLink was recently named a Pacesetter as one of Atlanta’s fastest growing companies and a 2021 Fire Award winner for its rapid growth and impact.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About DecisionLink

DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® is the first and leading enterprise-class solution for automating and scaling customer value management. ValueCloud® transforms customer value into strategic, actionable assets empowering sellers, marketers, and customer success professionals to elevate tactical conversations about feature, function, and price into outcome-based discussions of business value. The ability to do this securely, at scale, and at any point in the customer journey is unique to DecisionLink and ensures customers for life. DecisionLink is trusted by top enterprise businesses, including Caterpillar, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Marketo, VMware, and elite, fast-growing companies like Apptio, Contrast Security, Menlo Security, and PagerDuty.

For more information, please visit www.decisionlink.com , call 800.670.8301, or engage with us on social media.

