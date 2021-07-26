Jostens Finished School Year 2021 With Strong Performance

Minneapolis, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leader for graduation products, custom class jewelry and yearbooks, serving the K-12 and college education markets, finished School Year 2021, ending June 30, with strong performance. The company continues to lead the industry with technological innovations and services to serve its customer needs while continuing to innovate and invest in more support and deliver better experiences for schools and students during COVID and beyond.

“We achieved positive business results through flexibility and focus,” said Michael Burgess, Jostens CEO. “We accelerated our investment in digital assets and other technology to make it easy for students to celebrate every achievement, milestone, and all the moments in between with pride.”

Even during the uncertain times of COVID challenges, Jostens continued to reinvent itself and deliver on new technologies, and digital products and services to help its students, parents, and schools celebrate their achievements with pride. As resilient as its 124 year history, Jostens quickly reacted to the changing needs of its customers by developing a variety of virtual/digital experiences that let every student tell their story in their unique voice. Jostens leaned into the ‘next normal’ with the introduction of Free Virtual Commencement, Virtual Graduation Fair, and Virtual Ring Ceremony resources. By continuing to adapt, Jostens rapidly launched Yearbook+™, a new exciting way for students to unlock a fully digital experience from their physical yearbook, and ushered in Announcements+™ which digitally delivers a student’s big moment with personalized videos. Additionally the Jostens Renaissance Education’s exclusive library of lesson plans, activities, and videos were offered for free as an enduring mental wellness advantage that honors the ongoing social-emotional impacts of COVID on both teachers and students.

“We are excited about the start of the new School Year, and the Company remains in a strong financial position to continue our customer service and innovations,” said David Huls, Jostens Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. “We have more than $200 million of cash on hand and credit available to continue to support our customers and partners. We remain well-positioned to partner with schools to meet their needs and exceed their expectations.”

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

