Vendetta Capital is delighted to announce its investment in Splinterlands

MAHE, Seychelles, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendetta Capital is immensely pleased to announce its investment in Splinterlands which is a digital, collectible card game running on the Hive Blocks blockchain.



Splinterlands is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where you build up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches.

By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably.

Fairer, More Exciting & Competitive Gaming Experience with Blockchain Technology

Blockchain Technology Shaping the Game Industry

Blockchain technology continues to add increasing value to every aspect of our lives. The unique benefits of decentralization and transparency are now starting to shape the gaming industry with Splinterlands, providing a fairer, more exciting, and competitive gaming experience.

In card games like Magic the Gathering, Pokémon or Yu-Gi-Oh!, players had physical cards which they could trade or sell freely. Once games went digital with titles like Hearthstone, players lost that ability, and the cards were locked into that game and each player's account. Through the use of blockchain technology players can now have the best of both worlds where players can buy, sell, and transfer their digital assets freely, just like they can with physical assets.

In addition, blockchain technology introduced the concepts of true digital scarcity and complete transparency. For the first time, digital assets were created that are unable to be copied, or printed at will, and every transaction that takes place is published on a public, immutable ledger that cannot be falsified and that anyone can independently verify.

In the context of Splinterlands, that means that anyone can know exactly how many of each type of card exists, how many will ever exist, view, and verify the historical record of each card, and more!

Play2Earn & Also Earn When Not Playing

Aiming to enrich the gaming experience even more, Splinterlands has adopted the concept of play2earn, that is, earn as you play. Players can earn rewards, buy, and sell #NFTs by performing daily tasks or participate in tournaments, as well as earn income by renting their cards to other players. Yes, you heard it right, with the rental system, players can earn rental income even when they are not playing the game.

Splinterlands also has a huge advantage against similar games like Axie Infinity, which has a team building cost of around $1,400-1500, by reducing the initial teaming cost to zero. In other words, players can experience the game without incurring any cost and participate in pvp games that do not require any ranking.

Increasing Popularity

Splinterlands is live since 2018 and ranks second among the most used DApps in the gaming category according to StateOfTheDApps data and is becoming a popular game that is increasing its usage rates with an average of 10K players and 1M transaction volume per day.

Splinterlands governance token $SPS, which will soon enter the market via Binance Smart Chain, will be functionally used in staking, liquidity mining, oracle node rewards, #playtoearn issues in addition to governance.

Having cross-compatibility with other blockchains such as Ethereum, Tron, and WAX, Splinterlands takes the gaming world to a new level. As Vendetta Capital, we are very happy to share this new excitement and very glad to invest in the Splinterlands project, which is in line with our future strategies.

With our new investments, we will continue to support the added value created by Blockchain technology that shapes the future in every area that touches our lives.

About Vendetta Capital

Vendetta invests in, leads, and helps projects to accelerate developing novel solutions to address the core issues of scalability, privacy, and interoperability for decentralized protocols and applications.

Vendetta Capital has become one of the leading investors in the blockchain venture capital ecosystem with its experience, wide network around the world, and effective strategic competencies that can analyze the innovative expectations of the market in depth and transfer these capabilities to the successful projects it invests.

With these approaches Vendetta has invested many successful and game changer gamin projects such as LoC, My Defi Pet, Faraland, Mist, Polychain Monsters, Ethermon, Alien Worlds, Anrx and other successful projects such as Jenny Dao, Linear Finance, HOPR, WOO Trade, Archer Dao, Unilend, Bridge Mutual, Alliance Block.

Social links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CapitalVendetta

Medium: https://medium.com/@capitalvendetta

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vendetta-capital/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/splinterlands

Blog: https://peakd.com/@splinterlands

Discord: https://discord.splinterlands.com/

Media contact

Company: Vendetta Capital

Contact: info@vendetta.capital

Website: https://www.vendetta.capital/

Company: Splinterlands

Contact: Aggroed

Website: https://splinterlands.com/