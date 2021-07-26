New to The Street TV Begins Filming a 6-Part TV Series on RushNet, Inc. (heliosDX) with Airings on Newsmax, Bloomberg and Fox Business Network

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street/ Newsmax business TV show announces filming of its 6 part televised interviews on RushNet, Inc.(a.k.a – heliosDX) (OTCPink: RSHN). The broadcasted interviews can be seen on New to The Street’s TV syndication on Newsmax, Bloomberg TV and Fox Business Network.



Jane King, the TV show’s host, interviews Ashley Sweat, Chief Executive Officer / Chairman at RushNet, Inc. (heliox DX). Talking together about the fundamental on-goings at RSHN, the New to The Street TV viewers from the televised interviews will become very familiar with this Company’s national clinical reference laboratory and its numerous lab tests for both patients and medical clients.

Ashley Sweat, Chief Executive Officer / Chairman at RushNet, Inc. (heliox DX) states, "I’m excited to work with the highly professional experts at New to The Street, while they begin to market our Company through their national TV media network inclusive of Fox News , Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN , CNBC , Newsmax TV and other syndicate media networks. RushNet, Inc. ( heliosDX) has a very sophisticated and technological advanced clinical laboratory, which can provide highly accurate test for a variety of different medical and clinical needs. I look forward to explaining our business model and the expected growth associated with our lab platforms. I welcome this fantastic opportunity to be interviewed, giving me and my team the time to explain our uniqueness in the clinical lab industry sector.

Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV states, we anticipate that the interviews about RushNet, Inc.( heliosDX) throughout the 6-part series will provide our syndicated television audience an in-depth understanding of their clinical lab platforms. Their understanding of the US medical industry and the growing needs for timely and accurate lab results will educate our TV audience. I am excited to have RSHN on our syndicated TV series.”

Tune-in this Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 10-11 AM ET, for the first interview on New to The Street / Newsmax with Ashely Sweat, CEO/ Chairman at . RushNet, Inc. (heliox DX) and with TV host Jane King on Newsmax TV . Subsequent broadcast of the interview can be viewed on the Fox Business Network and on Bloomberg TV ; dates and times “To Be Announced.”

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. The Company is contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states, and looking to expand its reach and capabilities. The Company continually invests in its infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments, and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. This allows heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. heliosDX excels in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education- https://heliosdx.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. The NEWSMAX- “New to The Street” show is syndicated on Sundays at 10-11 AM ET, and broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 PM PT. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows / New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. In particular, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: our inability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; risk that our products and services will not gain widespread market acceptance; inability to compete with others who provide comparable products; the failure of our technology; the infringement of our technology with proprietary rights of third parties; inability to respond to consumer demands; inability to replace significant customers; seasonal nature of our business. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "should," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "potential," and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements.

