WISeKey’s NFT platform now available as a white-label allows brands to issue their TrustedNFT fully carbon neutral projects to comply with upcoming ESG regulations

The partnership with Green NFT also ensures that NFTs on the WISe.Art platform are fully carbon neutral and in compliance with upcoming ESG regulations, which is the desire of most collectors to protect the planet.

The while-labeling WISeKey NFT option allows brands to include a part of the WISe.Art platform into their own ecosystems and websites to securely auction, trade and display high-value collectible NFTs, a brand building alternative of the digital world.

Geneva - July 26, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that its NFT platform for the collectible and luxury market under the brand name WISe.Art (https://www.wise.art) is available as a while-labeling option allowing brands to include a part of the WISe.Art platform into their own ecosystems and websites to securely auction, trade and display high-value collectible NFTs, a brand building alternative of the digital world.

The platform, tested the appetite of the art and collectible community following a series of market tests starting in March of this year by selling high value NFTs, incorporates the needs of this exclusive and high-volume marketplace. Following the needs of buyers and sellers of high-value goods the WISe.Art platform evolves the original collection of WISe.Art and is a fully fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, the ability to include curators and multipliers, while-labeling options and a special NFT design.

The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. NFTs and platform are secured by WISeKey's various security technology enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets in a safe end-to-end process. The WISe.Art platform allows trading of NFTs into WISeKey's own TrustECoin cryptocurrency, enabling market participants to stay anonymous - if they so choose - while ensuring the necessary KYC processes to avoid unwanted activity on the marketplace.

The launch of the WISe.Art platform comes after the successful launch of two world premiere NFT auctions of the digital twins of a physical watch - the Hublot Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chronograph Special Piece by Jean-Claude Biver, and the Jacob & Co NFT a 3-D animation produced by the brand and inspired by its Epic SF24 travel watch with two added features to make it a bespoke digital creation, a tourbillon and a split-flap system.

The platform also includes permanent storage of the NFTs and as well as token rewards for participants in auctions, curators and other companies or individuals that contribute to the community.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.