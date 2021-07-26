Crédit Agricole Toulouse31 Communiqué Financier

La société annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers son communiqué d’information financière au 30 juin 2021.
Le communiqué d’information financière peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l’adresse www.ca-toulouse31.fr , rubrique « Relation Banque Client / Informations Financières / Année 2021 / Communiqués Résultats Financiers».
CREDIT AGRICOLE TOULOUSE31 MISE EN LIGNE RESULTATS S1-2021
Pièces jointes
