ASCO Power Technologies Mobile Classroom Road Trip to Oregon

Power professionals are invited to experience the ASCO Mobile Classroom for themselves.

The ASCO Mobile Classroom provides product demonstrations where users operate ASCO products directly. The mobile trailer features:

- ASCO 600-Amp 7000 SERIES H-Frame Bypass Isolation Transfer Switch

- PowerQuest® Simulator

- Interactive 3D Experience that shows critical power equipment in different applications

- Virtual Reality equipment that enables customers to see and operate key equipment virtually

- Load Banks and Sigma Hand-held Controls

This mobile trailer will enable customers, contractors, and engineers from LPD Associates and Peterson Power to view the transfer switch design; operate, bypass, and isolate the transfer switch; and evaluate a working controller and a Touch Display Interface.

The trailer’s PowerQuest® Simulator will show how to monitor and operate devices using the ASCO Critical Power Management Platform, visualize real-time equipment status on one-line diagrams, and use Playback and Simulation tools that ease predicative and forensic analyses. Using Virtual Reality technology, attendees can operate a 7000 SERIES Bypass-Isolation Switch virtually, see manufacturing of ASCO products, and tour virtual backup systems hospitals, data centers, and more. They can also view and operate rugged ASCO Load Banks and Sigma load bank control systems, and learn how load banks facilitate testing, increase compliance, and correct power conditions.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com.

