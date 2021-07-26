US Radiology Specialists Selects Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Information System to Drive Efficiency and Improve Patient Experience Across its Network

Lexington, MASS., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A, Inc. , a leading provider of Enterprise Imaging and Informatics solutions, today announced that its next-generation Synapse ® Enterprise Information System (EIS) has been selected by US Radiology Specialists – one of the country’s largest radiology groups – to drive efficient and high quality patient care across its network. Synapse EIS, based on the foundation of Fujifilm’s Synapse Radiology Information System (RIS), is a comprehensive workflow management solution designed to streamline physician communication, improve patient interaction, and alleviate administrative burden for the outpatient imaging market.

US Radiology is one of the most progressive radiology practices in the country, made up of more than 300 radiologists, 3,100 team members and 160 outpatient imaging centers across 14 states. US Radiology will leverage Synapse EIS across its network, with features including:

Unique RIS regionalization which covers high volume radiology groups with multi-state, multi-time zone scheduling needs,

configurable scheduling with built-in logic that offers patients the first available appointment across its network,

pre-screening patient questionnaires with automated follow-up action notifications, allowing patients to spend less time on administrative tasks in the office,

tracking of patient progress through dedicated worklists that notify care teams when actions are needed,

built in, real-time radiology business optimization reporting and metrics,

built to scale to the largest environments, cloud ready

“We are excited to grow our partnership with US Radiology, allowing them to more effectively engage patients, boost staff productivity, increase practice profitability, and ultimately, improve the overall care experience across the entire network,” says Bill Lacy, vice president, Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. “We’ve invested significantly in the development of our EIS technology to specifically meet the evolving needs of the largest radiology group practices in the US, like US Radiology, and we believe our collaborative relationship will further drive quality, patient-centric care delivery.”

“Expanding our partnership with Fujifilm means we’ll be able to provide a consistent workflow experience across the entire US Radiology network - allowing our doctors, technologists, and imaging center staff to provide patients with the best care and experience possible,” said David Kleinman, Chief Information Officer at US Radiology. “Synapse EIS exceeded our expectations in terms of scalability, efficiency, and customer ROI and we are excited to extend the Synapse solutions throughout our network.”

The decision to partner with Fujifilm is in line with US Radiology’s mission to provide their partners with the resources they need to thrive in a constant state of change, sharing best practices, optimizing growth, and most importantly, elevating patient care. Fujifilm’s Synapse RIS has been relied upon as the core information system at American Health Imaging and Touchstone Medical Imaging, both US Radiology partners, as those companies experienced exceptional rates of growth over the past 14 years.

Learn more about Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Information System solutions by visiting SynapseEIS.com, and at HIMSS 2021 booth # 3837.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of healthcare facilities today and into the future. It’s ever expanding medical imaging solutions span digital radiography (DR), detectors, portables and suites, mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, technologically advanced flexible and surgical endoscopy and fluoroscopy solutions. Fujifilm enables interoperability through its Systems Integration offering as well as its comprehensive, AI-supported Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which includes the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm. Fujifilm’s in vitro diagnostics (IVD) portfolio includes clinical lab reagents, and biomarkers to assess the risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with chronic liver disease. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the country. With over 3,100 team members and 160 outpatient imaging centers across 14 states, the organization conducts more than 7 million studies annually. US Radiology is a partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers and health systems built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology.