Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International: Brands See U.S. Economy Resilient and Poised for a Boom

“I talk to CEOs and owners of international health and wellness brands every day,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “Because they want to launch products this year in the United States, these entrepreneurs are closely watching for signs that the U.S. economy is going to boom.”

Gould said the CEOs and owners he talks to like what they are seeing:

The stock market broke new records last week.

The job market added 850,000 jobs in June, especially in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sectors.

The Consumer Confidence Index again increased in June to 127.3, which is the highest it had been since the beginning of the pandemic’s first wave in March 2020.

“Deloitte recently said the ‘American economy might actually return even stronger,’” Gould said.

Deloitte lists several factors favoring an even stronger U.S. economy going forward:

Business finances are healthy.

Households didn’t take on more debt during the pandemic, leaving them with a lot of savings.

Businesses adapted to the challenges of the pandemic with increased productivity innovations, such as telecommuting and e-commerce.

Government spending will continue to prop up the economy.

“The infrastructure bill, which Congress will probably pass soon, will pump in at least $90 billion annually for the next decade,” Gould said. “Deloitte points out the funds will improve ‘the transportation net, reduce cyber risk, fix water systems, and improve the stability of the national electrical grid,’ all of which will help businesses and the economy.

Gould said the major concern is inflation, but many economists predict it will not last long because the fast reopening of the economy caused it.

Gould stays on top of economic and retail trends because he works with international and domestic health and wellness brands that want to launch products in the U.S.

To help these companies increase sales in the U.S., Gould used his three decades of retail experience to develop the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, emphasizing cost-efficiency and speed to market.

NPI provides these health and wellness brands with a professional sales team, support staff, office space, marketing professionals, insurance, regulatory compliance expertise, and all other ancillary services a company needs to launch products in the U.S.

“We do all the heavy lifting,” Gould said. “We become the U.S. headquarters for our clients. NPI imports, distributes, and promotes their brands through the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform.”

Because the pandemic accelerated the shift in consumer buying habits from brick-and-mortar shopping to online purchases, NPI has increased its emphasis on placing clients’ brands on major e-commerce sites, such as Amazon, Walmart, and Target, as well as niche sites, such as OneLavi.com and VitaBeauti.com.

Gould understands the importance of online sales because he placed more than 100 brands onto Amazon’s virtual shelves of its new health and wellness category in the early 2000s.

“I worked with Jeff Fernandez, who was part of the Amazon team tasked with the job of developing the new category from scratch,” he said.

Gould liked working with Fernandez, who also worked previously as a buyer for Walmart, so much he eventually offered him a job.

“Jeff is now president of the NPI,” Gould said, adding that the two of them bring a wealth of retail experience that benefits NPI clients.

For more information, visit nutricompany.com.

