Proactive news headlines including Dalrada, Mason Graphite, Empress Royalty and Xigem Technologies

New York, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc discovers more high-grade silver at its Castle East project in Ontario click here
- Vicinity Motors targets massive US market after conquering Canada with its mid-size buses click here
- BioLargo Inc praises US Government’s PFAS action plan; enters deal to treat contaminated water in Southern California click here
- Marble Financial executes definitive $10M credit facility agreement with Cypress Hills Partners to fund Fast-Track loan product click here
- Dalrada subsidiary Dalrada Precision enters eco-friendly cleaning and degreaser market with Ignite Industrial Technologies click here
- Mason Graphite Inc acquires graphene processing technology and forms joint venture with Thomas Swan click here
- AgraFlora Organics International plans to change its name to Agra Ventures Limited click here
- Nextech AR plans to launch its Augmented Reality NFT hologram creator platform click here
- Psyched Wellness enters service agreement with CannaLabs to begin stability tests on AME-1 click here
- Vox Royalty receives legacy US$1M payment and acquires Latin American royalty portfolio click here
- Empress Royalty Corp amends agreement with mining sector advisor Endeavour Financial to accelerate growth click here
- QC Copper and Gold says latest hole from Saddle Zone at Opemiska underlines project's potential click here
- Xigem Technologies to make strategic investment in lead generation software platform FB LABS click here
- Vuzix says distribution deal with MPH will strengthen presence in Europe and UK click here
