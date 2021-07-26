Cash Offer Please is opening a new office in Los Angeles California

Los Angeles, CA, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2010, Cash Offer Please has been a leading real estate investing and home buying company in the California housing market. They are expanding to Los Angeles, CA. For years, they’ve served homeowners in local communities with compassion and empathy, even developing a site that volunteers use to host cleanups all over Southern California. View their volunteer events on their Facebook Page.

The company’s main focus of work is in real estate negotiations and investing as well as hosting these volunteer-led events. Their specialty lies in solving complex real estate problems or issues that make it difficult for families to sell their homes through traditional means like listing them on the market with an agent. Problems like foreclosure, inherited property, vacant properties, tax liens, and anything that might be preventing the sale of a home on the open market – They will still give a cash offer!

Cash Offer Please Buys Houses all over California, whether central, south, north, or west. They have received many 5-star reviews for their business, with customers giving positive feedback.



Cash Offer Please

Cash Offer Please, a Simi Valley-based real estate company, is looking to open a new office in Los Angeles and expand its services in order to better help California homeowners. They promise that the experience will offer potential customers hassle-free assistance with their house sales while adhering to their values of honesty and integrity in all interactions.

Cash Offer Please specializes in working with California homeowners to improve their home selling experience. The company has a decade of real estate knowledge and skills, making the process smooth and enjoyable for all parties involved. Professional home buyers in Southern California are not just interested in cash. They care about the homeowner’s needs and wants, too. This is why we work intimately with clients to build a win-win situation.”

Selling a house in California can be stressful and take a lot of time. Thankfully, Simi Valley-based company Cash Offer Please has come up with a simple solution for these problems. They offer alternatives to the traditional selling process, like no repair costs, commissions, or stress. Most homeowners can even sell their house if they still have a mortgage or with little equity. Scott specializes in creative terms and solutions, which allow the homeowner to transfer a mortgage debt and simply be cashed out for the remaining equity. Anyone would love to sell their house fast without any agent fees!

Any homeowner who has had to deal with late mortgage payments and an unresponsive tenant for months, they might be able to help. Cash Offer Please is opening a new virtual office in Los Angeles, California to buy houses for cash. They are expanding its business to help more homeowners around CA with loans from banks that have not helped or even have been held hostage by tenants during COVID-19 eviction laws. And many of the homeowners in California, especially in this age of a pandemic, are starting to experience problems just like this with their rental properties.

That is why Cash Offer Please is making it easier than ever to sell a house and is offering its services completely online so that homeowners who are concerned about the virus can sell from the comfort of their living room. With the power of technology these days, they are utilizing things like virtual inspections and walkthroughs so that their customers can sell their homes virtually and don’t need to make any unnecessary interactions with buyers in order to sell.

Not only do the real estate experts at Cash Offer Please understand how to approach complex property problems, but what they are most known for is the compassion and empathy with which they approach their work. They understand that just because homeowners are looking for a quick solution, doesn’t mean they are willing to deprive themselves of a fair price and the respect that they deserve. Most of their past customers rave about the excellent service and fairness that they were treated with when they sold their home to Cash Offer Please.

For example, Robert Schechter, of California had this to say of working with the owner, “These folks offered and bought a vacation condo that my wife and I loved. They were courteous and were a pleasure to work with. We encountered some last-minute health concerns with my wife, and this company was able to modify their contract to help deal with the unexpected situational changes so we could sell my house fast. All in all, they were very professional, cooperative, and accommodative when unexpected changes occurred.”

Robert, like many other customers they serve, was looking to sell his home house as-is. That is because he simply could not afford to pay for the repairs and renovations that the home needed and was looking to sell it as soon as possible.

When a home starts to feel like a burden rather than a cherished and beloved family home, Cash Offer Please can offer guidance and help.

It does not matter what kind of property it is; a house, duplex, or condo. Cash Offer Please can make a no-obligation and fair cash offer to buy the house “AS IS” without the seller having to make any repairs. And unlike other California Cash Buyers, the company’s offer does not change before the closing date or come with any hidden costs and fees. Los Angeles sellers that are looking for a fast, firm, and fair cash offer can definitely count on Cash Offer Please to stick to their original promised price to purchase.

“Whatever the property, our company makes everything simple and quick with a fair and firm cash offer based on the closing date that you decide and the condition of your home. There is no need to worry about paying hefty commissions to a realtor. Also, you will not have to bear the costs of any extra loan payments while you wait in order to find a homebuyer. With the certainty of a fair cash offer from Cash Offer Please, you can relax and stop feeling resentful of a residential property that you have to sell,” said Scott Berens, founder of Cash Offer Please.

Areas of Expertise

The primary areas in which the company provides affordable solutions to homeowners are:

Foreclosure avoidance

Probate

Bankruptcy

Divorce

Death in the family

Distressed properties that need repairs

Financial hardships

Bad rental tenants

Vacant houses

About Cash Offer Please

Scott founded Cash Offer Please in 2010 to help transform his local community and restore beauty. However, the company has since evolved into a family affair, and that is fitting as Scott developed his love and passion for helping people as well as real estate from his family. The company’s mission is to work closely with all parties, to handle each situation with the utmost care and professionalism, and seamlessly close every real estate transaction while doing what is best for its customers.

