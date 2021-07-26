Younique Wants Animal Testing To Come To An End

Denver, Colorado, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many women have tried Younique’s cruelty-free products at some point. This direct sales company is praised for using ingredients that are vegan, cruelty-free, and some that are amazing for the skin. A lot of women have been thrilled by the results they've had from using Younique products and are even happier to know that they never use ingredients that are not tested on animals.

Why Younique Wants To Stop Animal Testing

Younique is known for using ingredients that are cruelty-free. More importantly, the company also believes that animal testing simply isn't necessary anymore. Cosmetic testing has come a long way over the years and companies have access to other solutions for accurate ingredient testing.

Another reason why animal testing needs to come to an end is that there are already more than enough approved ingredients to use in cosmetics. When companies grow and add new ingredients, they need to continue testing new ingredients, but now there are other solutions.

Are All Products From Younique Cruelty-Free?

Younique is one company that is fully committed to only using ingredients that have not been tested on animals. They believe in using only the best ingredients that will give their customers results that exceed their expectations. It’s common knowledge that companies who use cruelty-free ingredients traditionally care more about the quality of the ingredients that go into their products.

This is why customers can always expect amazing results when they use Younique products. The lipstick from their line is smooth with bold color, the moisturizer helps skin feel incredibly hydrated, and the face masks are known to help skin look it’s best. Companies that care about their ingredients create products that work.

Ingredients That Can Be Trusted

Many people don't think about where the ingredients in their beauty products are coming from. If a company isn't using cruelty-free ingredients, they could be using ingredients that are tested on animals or made with animal products. This is especially true with make-up brushes. Many high-end companies that aren't cruelty-free will use hair from animals in the brushes. Yuck!

Are Cruelty-Free Products Hard To Find?

Most stores that sell beauty products will likely have a good selection of cruelty-free brands to choose from. There are even many companies that focus on direct sales, like Younique, that have a range of cruelty-free products. You can find a Younique consultant in nearly every region. Anyone who wants Younique products should ask around social media to find a consultant in their area.