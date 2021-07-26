SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – ATVI

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (“Activision”) (NASDAQ: ATVI) breached their fiduciary duties to Activision and its shareholders. If you are an Activision shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Activision’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Activision in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Activision, and whether Activision has suffered damages as a result.

On July 20, 2021, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision, claiming that women who work for Activision are subjected to “constant sexual harassment,” while Activision’s top executives and human resources personnel knew about the harassment and not only failed to prevent it, but retaliated against women who complained. The lawsuit alleges violations of the Equal Pay Act and the Fair Employment and Housing Act.

What You Can Do

If you are an Activision shareholder, you may have legal claims against Activision's directors and officers.

